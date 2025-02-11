Expand / Collapse search
New Orleans Saints

Kellen Moore to take Saints' head coach job after winning Super Bowl with Eagles: reports

Moore was the Eagles' offensive coordinator

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
Kellen Moore is set to become the new head coach of the New Orleans Saints more than a day after he helped the Philadelphia Eagles defeat the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX.

Sources told FOX Sports that Moore was going to be named the Saints’ next head coach. NFL Network also reported the deal was being finalized.

Kellen Moore looks on

Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore against the Kansas City Chiefs during Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome. (Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images)

Moore served as the Eagles’ offensive coordinator for one season – an integral one in which the team captured the Super Bowl title.

Moore had been a highly coveted coach a few cycles ago but never landed a head-coaching job. He had been an offensive coordinator with the Dallas Cowboys for four years before he held the same job with the Los Angeles Chargers last season.

As Jim Harbaugh took over head-coaching duties, Moore was out. He then joined Nick Sirianni’s staff in Philadelphia. The team was seventh in points scored and eighth in yards gained during the season.

Kellen Moore and Jalen Hurts

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts talks to offensive coordinator Kellen Moore during Super Bowl LIX, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Philadelphia rode the team’s offensive abilities throughout the season. Jalen Hurts and Saquon Barkley brought the offensive explosion, with the running back nearly breaking Eric Dickerson’s single-season record.

In the playoffs, the offense played at a high level as well en route to a Super Bowl win.

Sirianni implored Moore to stay on his staff immediately after the team won Super Bowl LIX. 

"Let’s run this s--- back," Sirianni said as he talked to FOX’s Tom Rinaldi.

Derek Carr vs Bucs

New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr looks to pass against the Buccaneers on Dec. 31, 2023, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. (Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Moore is getting the chance to make the Saints contenders again.

