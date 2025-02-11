Kellen Moore to take Saints' head coach job after winning Super Bowl with Eagles: reports

Kellen Moore is set to become the new head coach of the New Orleans Saints more than a day after he helped the Philadelphia Eagles defeat the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX.

Sources told FOX Sports that Moore was going to be named the Saints’ next head coach. NFL Network also reported the deal was being finalized.

Moore served as the Eagles’ offensive coordinator for one season – an integral one in which the team captured the Super Bowl title.

Moore had been a highly coveted coach a few cycles ago but never landed a head-coaching job. He had been an offensive coordinator with the Dallas Cowboys for four years before he held the same job with the Los Angeles Chargers last season.

As Jim Harbaugh took over head-coaching duties, Moore was out. He then joined Nick Sirianni’s staff in Philadelphia. The team was seventh in points scored and eighth in yards gained during the season.

Philadelphia rode the team’s offensive abilities throughout the season. Jalen Hurts and Saquon Barkley brought the offensive explosion, with the running back nearly breaking Eric Dickerson’s single-season record.

In the playoffs, the offense played at a high level as well en route to a Super Bowl win.

Sirianni implored Moore to stay on his staff immediately after the team won Super Bowl LIX.

"Let’s run this s--- back," Sirianni said as he talked to FOX’s Tom Rinaldi.

Moore is getting the chance to make the Saints contenders again.