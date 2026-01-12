Eagles coach's clash with star wide receiver draws terse response from NFL great

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

NFL legend Michael Strahan took issue with the heated interaction between Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni and wide receiver A.J. Brown in the first half of their playoff game against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.

Sirianni and Brown were seen yelling at each other on the sideline, sparking fans to wonder whether it was tensions boiling over or fiery competitive spirit breaching the hatch.

The former New York Giants star didn’t appear to appreciate the moment.

"I don’t understand why Sirianni’s running down there and yelling at one of his star players, A.J. Brown," Strahan said during halftime of the FOX broadcast. "You know, A.J. Brown wanted to get involved in the game, I’m pretty sure. They took two big shots with him, maybe he said, ‘Give me a shot,’ and the coach said, ‘You had your chance, you better catch the ball next time.’

"I don’t understand why you do that in the middle of a game like this, because I don’t think that brings out the best in your players. I think it takes away from your play. I think it takes away from the attitude of the team and the energy of the team."

Strahan did credit the Eagles for being able to win games with what appeared from the outside as "internal dysfunction."

Sirianni explained that he was rushing toward Brown to get him off the field so the team could punt.

"I love A.J. I think he knows how I feel about him. I have a special relationship with him," Sirianni said. "We probably went through every emotion you can possibly have together. We’ve laughed together, we’ve cried together, we’ve yelled at each other. We’re both emotional. I was trying to get him off the field and that happens in this game.

"It happens in this game, but I love him."

Brown did have an opportunity to make a play on third down on the Eagles’ final drive down four points. A Jalen Hurts pass intended for the wide receiver went off of his hands. The Eagles’ drive was able to continue as they converted on fourth down.

Brown didn’t receive another target for the rest of the series.

San Francisco won the game, 23-19.

Brown had three catches on seven targets for 25 yards. Dallas Goedert had a rushing touchdown and a receiving touchdown from Hurts.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.