Kansas coach Bill Self ejected before halftime in upset loss to Arizona State: 'Pretty temperamental crew'

Self was thrown out after arguing foul call on star freshman Darryn Peterson

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
Longtime Kansas men’s basketball coach Bill Self was ejected before halftime of Tuesday night’s game against Arizona State after a heated exchange with officials over a foul call on one of the Jayhawks’ star players.

Self was assessed two technicals after arguing a call involving Jayhawks star freshman Darryn Peterson with just over six minutes remaining in the half. Peterson, coming off a screen, got tangled along the baseline with Arizona State guard Bryce Ford, and officials called a foul on Peterson as he tried to drive past Ford.

Kansas head coach Bill Self walking off the basketball court after ejection.

Kansas head coach Bill Self walks off the court after being ejected during the first half of an NCAA basketball game against Arizona State in Tempe, Ariz., on March 3, 2026. (Rick Scuteri/AP)

After the game, Self admitted that the first technical was merited but felt that the second was a stretch. 

"They threw me out before they even said anything. That was probably not a great call, but I came out of the box and he gave me a (technical), which is fine, but by no stretch did I do anything to deserve a second (technical), but that’s those guys for you," he said, via The Athletic. 

"He told me to get back into the box, and I didn’t get back in there quick enough, so that’s on me."

Bill Self reacts after being ejected

Kansas Jayhawks head coach Bill Self reacts after being ejected from the game against the Arizona State Sun Devils in the first half at Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, Arizona, on March 3, 2026. (Mark J. Rebilas/Imagn Images)

Kansas was trailing by the time Self got ejected, but that margin grew to 20 points by the end of the first half. Arizona State would complete the upset 70-60 behind Moe Odum’s 23 points. For Self, while the officiating didn’t help, it wasn’t to blame for the Jayhawks’ loss.

"I’m disappointed in myself that I wasn’t out there with the guys to finish the game, but that was a pretty temperamental crew tonight, but that didn’t cost us," Self continued, via The Athletic. "What cost us was that we weren’t ready to play, and we’re not good enough. Our players are not talented enough not to be ready and be energized."

Kansas head coach Bill Self reacting after ejection during basketball game

Kansas head coach Bill Self reacts after being ejected during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Arizona State in Tempe, Ariz., on March 3, 2026. (Rick Scuteri/AP)

ASU fans stormed the court after the game, marking what could be Sun Devils head coach Bobby Hurley’s final home game as he is in the final year of his contract.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Editor for Fox News Digital.

