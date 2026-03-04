Kansas coach Bill Self ejected before halftime in upset loss to Arizona State: 'Pretty temperamental crew'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Longtime Kansas men’s basketball coach Bill Self was ejected before halftime of Tuesday night’s game against Arizona State after a heated exchange with officials over a foul call on one of the Jayhawks’ star players.

Self was assessed two technicals after arguing a call involving Jayhawks star freshman Darryn Peterson with just over six minutes remaining in the half. Peterson, coming off a screen, got tangled along the baseline with Arizona State guard Bryce Ford, and officials called a foul on Peterson as he tried to drive past Ford.

After the game, Self admitted that the first technical was merited but felt that the second was a stretch.

"They threw me out before they even said anything. That was probably not a great call, but I came out of the box and he gave me a (technical), which is fine, but by no stretch did I do anything to deserve a second (technical), but that’s those guys for you," he said, via The Athletic.

"He told me to get back into the box, and I didn’t get back in there quick enough, so that’s on me."

Kansas was trailing by the time Self got ejected, but that margin grew to 20 points by the end of the first half. Arizona State would complete the upset 70-60 behind Moe Odum’s 23 points. For Self, while the officiating didn’t help, it wasn’t to blame for the Jayhawks’ loss.

"I’m disappointed in myself that I wasn’t out there with the guys to finish the game, but that was a pretty temperamental crew tonight, but that didn’t cost us," Self continued, via The Athletic. "What cost us was that we weren’t ready to play, and we’re not good enough. Our players are not talented enough not to be ready and be energized."

ASU fans stormed the court after the game, marking what could be Sun Devils head coach Bobby Hurley’s final home game as he is in the final year of his contract.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.