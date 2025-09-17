Eagles lineman reveals why renewed tush push criticism makes his 'blood boil'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Philadelphia Eagles offensive lineman Jordan Mailata is finished with the criticism over the tush push as it came under the microscope against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 2.

NFL fans noted on social media that some Eagles players may have jumped offside before the ball was snapped as they executed the play. Others were concerned with the offense having too many men on the line of scrimmage.

Regardless, the drum is beating again for owners to ban the play once and for all.

"I understand the outrage," Mailata said in an interview on 94 WIP in Philadelphia. "What I don't understand is them using it as an excuse to why we won the game. I think it's incredibly disrespectful to our defense and our special teams, who balled out. My brothers on defense and special teams who balled out that game, who had our backs when we weren't moving the ball or weren't doing anything.

"That kind of irks me a little bit. That p---es me off because we give so much to this game and to kind of base off a short-yardage play – that is a football play. And say that we won the game off that, but not how our defense played and not how our special teams have played, putting us in those positions. You know, I think it's bullcrap. I just think it's rubbish. Absolute rubbish, man. It makes my blood boil just thinking about it."

The tush push survived a vote to end the actions that would have essentially banned the play in the offseason.

And while it helped the Eagles on their way to a Super Bowl title during the 2024 season, the crowd of critics against the play is seemingly growing.