NFL fans accuse Eagles of committing penalties on tush push during win over Chiefs

The Philadelphia Eagles’ use of the tush push was a hot topic of discussion in the offseason as NFL owners nearly voted to effectively ban the play.

While the Eagles’ famous play survived the vote, it came under fire on Sunday evening in the team’s 20-17 victory against the Kansas City Chiefs. The play was used multiple times during the game, and quarterback Jalen Hurts scored on it in the fourth quarter, which gave the team a comfortable enough lead to secure the victory.

NFL fans noticed that Eagles offensive linemen may have been moving before the snap while the center may have been over the ball before it was given to Hurts.

ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter said on "Get Up" on Monday that the Chiefs lost the game in March.

"This game was lost in March. This game was lost when the NFL owners refused to ban the tush push from happening. It wasn't lost yesterday. It was lost in March," he said.

"And there might be a lot of games the Eagles play that were lost in March because this play is unstoppable. Not only the defense doesn’t know how to handle it but not even the officials know how to handle it. You’re seeing the Eagles’ linemen jump offside every play and nothing’s called."

The Eagles have used the play for a few years and opposing teams have not been able to stop it for the most part.

Philadelphia was 5-of-14 on third downs and 1-for-1 on fourth down.