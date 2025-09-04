Eagles' notorious tush push set to return in NFL season opener after surviving ban vote

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The 2025 NFL season kicks off Thursday night with the reigning Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles, and that means fans will almost certainly see the team’s signature play — the controversial tush push — which survived a ban attempt this offseason.

The short-yardage play, also nicknamed the "brotherly shove," has been a staple of Philadelphia’s offense. It relies on the Eagles’ powerful offensive line and teammates pushing quarterback Jalen Hurts forward on sneaks, often resulting in a touchdown or first down.

A proposal from the Green Bay Packers to outlaw the play failed to gain enough support from NFL owners in May. Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie reportedly gave an "impassioned speech" and brought in retired team legend Jason Kelce, the longtime center at the bottom of those piles, to help argue in favor of keeping it.

The Eagles have used the play with unmatched success, most recently in their 40-22 Super Bowl victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in February, when Hurts was pushed into the end zone for a score.

Opponents contend the tactic is unfair and raises safety concerns, but the NFL has found no evidence of injuries tied to the play. NFL Competition Committee chair Rich McKay said in April the lack of data on safety risks made a ban difficult to justify.

Not all players agree. Washington Commanders linebacker Frankie Luvu called the play "cheap" after repeatedly jumping offsides in last season’s NFC Championship Game, forcing officials to warn him he’d be penalized for unsportsmanlike conduct if he continued.

The Eagles, however, argue any team can run the play. They just aren’t as effective. Tight end Dallas Goedert defended it during Tight End University in June.

"It’s a great football play," Goedert told Fox News Digital. "In my opinion, third and 1 is the hardest play. If somebody runs through a gap and makes a play in the backfield, then your drive’s over. We like to say that everything’s first and 9 for us. If we can get nine yards, we believe we’re going to get the first down.

"We work really hard at it. Our offensive line, there are drills for it. It’s not like we’re the only team that can do it. They can do it. They’re just not as successful."

The Cowboys, Philadelphia’s NFC East rival, will be the first to try to stop Hurts and the Eagles’ shove-powered offense when the NFL regular season begins Thursday at Lincoln Financial Field.

Perhaps Dallas has something of its own planned for Dak Prescott and company.

