Deion Sanders gets former top recruit to follow him to Colorado

Travis Hunter will transfer to the Colorado Buffaloes, who went 1-11 in 2022

Joe Morgan
By Joe Morgan | Fox News
Coach Deion Sanders on the field with Jackson State players at Mercedes-Benz Stadium Video

Coach Deion Sanders on the field with Jackson State players at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Watch footage of Coach Deion Sanders with Jackson State players at the Celebration Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

Deion Sanders is making a splash in Boulder, Colorado.

The new head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes convinced the No. 1 recruit in the 2022 class to follow him to Boulder on Tuesday, one year after Sanders pried him away from Florida State. 

Jackson State Tigers wide receiver Travis Hunter and Jackson State Tigers quarterback Shedeur Sanders pose for media photos during the 2022 SWAC Football Media Day on July 21, 2022 at the Birmingham Sheraton Hotel in Birmingham, Alabama.  

Jackson State Tigers wide receiver Travis Hunter and Jackson State Tigers quarterback Shedeur Sanders pose for media photos during the 2022 SWAC Football Media Day on July 21, 2022 at the Birmingham Sheraton Hotel in Birmingham, Alabama.   (Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Cornerback Travis Hunter announced that he will transfer from Jackson State to Colorado, following his head coach just three weeks after Sanders took his first FBS coaching job.

"I committed to Coach Prime at Jackson State when he was there, and I want to honor my commitment and stay with him," Hunter said on his YouTube channel on Wednesday night, according to USA Today. 

"You know what I’m saying? That’s my dawg… He’s going to develop me like he say he was going to develop me. I mean, I felt like I learned a lot with him at Jackson State. So I’m going to stick with him and continue to grind, continue to show love and continue to put the work in so I can get to the next level."

Deion Sanders, University of Colorado's new head football coach, takes questions in the Arrow Touchdown Club during a press conference on Dec. 4, 2022 in Boulder, Colorado.

Deion Sanders, University of Colorado's new head football coach, takes questions in the Arrow Touchdown Club during a press conference on Dec. 4, 2022 in Boulder, Colorado. (Helen H. Richardson/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

Hunter was a duel threat at Jackson State, grabbing 18 catches for 188 yards and two touchdowns to go along with two interceptions on defense. 

Sanders made a massive splash in 2021 when he landed Hunter, prying him away from the top programs in the country. 

"Trav has got a want inside of him that's insatiable," Sanders said of Hunter during an appearance on Shannon Sharpe's "Club Shay Shay" podcast, according to ESPN. "He has a work ethic that's unparalleled, and he ain't scared of the moment. A lot of guys are afraid of the moment. They say they want that rock, but then you don't win. When (Hunter) is calling for it, he's going to win."

Colorado also landed two 2023 ESPN 300 recruits in addition to the commitment of Sanders’ son – quarterback Shedeur Sanders – on Wednesday. 

JSU receiver Travis Hunter celebrates with teammates after scoring during the Jackson State Tigers and North Carolina Central Eagles Celebration Bowl Football Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Dec. 17, 2022, in Atlanta, GA 

JSU receiver Travis Hunter celebrates with teammates after scoring during the Jackson State Tigers and North Carolina Central Eagles Celebration Bowl Football Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Dec. 17, 2022, in Atlanta, GA  (Charles A. Smith/Jackson State University via Getty Images)

Sanders is looking to revitalize a Colorado program that has fallen on hard times. 

Head coach Karl Dorrell was fired after an 0-5 start to the season, and the Buffs ended their 2022 campaign 1-8 in the Pac-12, blown out by Utah in their final game, 63-21. 

Sanders spent three years at Jackson State, finishing with a record of 27-6. 

Joe Morgan is a Sports Reporter for Fox News.