Deion Sanders' son, quarterback Shedeur, announces transfer to Colorado

College football's worst-kept secret is now official.

Shedeur Sanders, the son of Deion Sanders, is joining his father at the University of Colorado.

The quarterback announced his transfer on Twitter with a highlight video of him in a Buffaloes jersey.

Deion coached his son at Jackson State during his three-year stint with the Tigers as head coach before taking the Colorado job earlier this month.

Shedeur threw for 3,372 yards and 40 touchdowns while rushing for 173 yards and five touchdowns this past season.

The Pro Football Hall of Famer let his new team know Shedeur would be their quarterback in 2023, adding he would "have to earn it."

Speaking with the Buffaloes for the first time, Deion said he was "bringing [his] luggage with [him]. And it's Louis [Vuitton]," a reference to several of his Jackson State players joining him.

Jackson State lost a 31-24 overtime thriller Saturday in the Celebration Bowl, the HBCU national championship game, against North Carolina Central.