Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Colorado Buffaloes
Published

Deion Sanders' son, quarterback Shedeur, announces transfer to Colorado

Deion said his son would be team's new QB

Ryan Morik
By Ryan Morik | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for December 21 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for December 21

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

College football's worst-kept secret is now official.

Shedeur Sanders, the son of Deion Sanders, is joining his father at the University of Colorado.

Head coach Deion Sanders and Shedeur Sanders (2) of the Jackson State Tigers after the end of the second half of the Celebration Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium Dec. 17, 2022, in Atlanta. 

Head coach Deion Sanders and Shedeur Sanders (2) of the Jackson State Tigers after the end of the second half of the Celebration Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium Dec. 17, 2022, in Atlanta.  (Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

The quarterback announced his transfer on Twitter with a highlight video of him in a Buffaloes jersey.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Deion coached his son at Jackson State during his three-year stint with the Tigers as head coach before taking the Colorado job earlier this month.

Shedeur threw for 3,372 yards and 40 touchdowns while rushing for 173 yards and five touchdowns this past season.

Jackson State Tigers head coach Deion Sanders speaks with Jackson State Tigers quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) during the Orange Blossom Classic game against the Florida A and M Rattlers Sept. 5, 2021, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla.    

Jackson State Tigers head coach Deion Sanders speaks with Jackson State Tigers quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) during the Orange Blossom Classic game against the Florida A and M Rattlers Sept. 5, 2021, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla.     (Nick Tre. Smith/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

DEION SANDERS RESPONDS TO CRITICISM OF LEAVING JACKSON STATE FOR COLORADO

The Pro Football Hall of Famer let his new team know Shedeur would be their quarterback in 2023, adding he would "have to earn it."

Speaking with the Buffaloes for the first time, Deion said he was "bringing [his] luggage with [him]. And it's Louis [Vuitton]," a reference to several of his Jackson State players joining him.

Deion Sanders, the University of Colorado's new head football coach, takes questions in the Arrow Touchdown Club during a press conference Dec. 4, 2022, in Boulder, Colo. 

Deion Sanders, the University of Colorado's new head football coach, takes questions in the Arrow Touchdown Club during a press conference Dec. 4, 2022, in Boulder, Colo.  (Helen H. Richardson/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Jackson State lost a 31-24 overtime thriller Saturday in the Celebration Bowl, the HBCU national championship game, against North Carolina Central.