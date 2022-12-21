Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

NFL
Published

Shannon Sharpe roasts Deion Sanders over amputated toes: 'I thought you was magic'

Sanders had two toes amputated last year due to surgery complications

Ryan Morik
By Ryan Morik | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for December 21 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for December 21

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Just imagine putting Shannon Sharpe and Deion Sanders in the same room for an hour and a half.

Well, it happened recently on Sharpe's "Club Shay Shay" podcast - and it went just as you'd expect.

Sharpe flew out to Boulder, Colo., to have the new University of Colorado head coach on his show.

Sharpe and Sanders met for the pod in a Colorado training room where the latter was getting a foot massage.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Deion Sanders speaks as Shannon Sharpe looks on after both were inducted into the 2011 Pro Football Hall of Fame class during an announcement at the Super Bowl XLV media center on February 5, 2011, in Dallas, Texas. 

Deion Sanders speaks as Shannon Sharpe looks on after both were inducted into the 2011 Pro Football Hall of Fame class during an announcement at the Super Bowl XLV media center on February 5, 2011, in Dallas, Texas.  (Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

That's when Sharpe took a gander at the former cornerback's left foot and noticed it was without his first two toes.

"Man, where the big toe!?" Shannon asked Coach Prime. "I thought you was magic or something! I thought you was just hiding it!"

Shannon Sharpe poses for photos on the red carpet at the NFL Honors on February 2, 2019, at the Fox Theatre in Atlanta, GA. 

Shannon Sharpe poses for photos on the red carpet at the NFL Honors on February 2, 2019, at the Fox Theatre in Atlanta, GA.  (Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

DEION SANDERS' SON, QUARTERBACK SHEDEUR, ANNOUNCES TRANSFER TO COLORADO

Sanders had two of his toes amputated last year due to blood clots he suffered after undergoing several foot surgeries. He gets several massages every day and still takes pills to ease the pain.

In fact, Sanders admitted that he was taking "up to 30 pills a day" at one point - he's down to seven, all started by a case of turf toe.

A serious matter, Sharpe couldn't help but crack jokes.

"So no more sandals -- no flip-flops for you, huh?!" Sharpe said, after Sanders admitted his right foot is a size 12, and his left is an 11.

"My foot's been dislocated for 18 years," Sanders said.

Deion Sanders holds up a jersey before speaking after being introduced as the new head football coach at the University of Colorado during a news conference Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, in Boulder, Colo. Sanders left Jackson State University after three seasons at the helm of the school's football team.

Deion Sanders holds up a jersey before speaking after being introduced as the new head football coach at the University of Colorado during a news conference Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, in Boulder, Colo. Sanders left Jackson State University after three seasons at the helm of the school's football team. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The two are tied together for life, as they were both inducted in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2011.