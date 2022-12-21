Shannon Sharpe roasts Deion Sanders over amputated toes: 'I thought you was magic'

Just imagine putting Shannon Sharpe and Deion Sanders in the same room for an hour and a half.

Well, it happened recently on Sharpe's "Club Shay Shay" podcast - and it went just as you'd expect.

Sharpe flew out to Boulder, Colo., to have the new University of Colorado head coach on his show.

Sharpe and Sanders met for the pod in a Colorado training room where the latter was getting a foot massage.

That's when Sharpe took a gander at the former cornerback's left foot and noticed it was without his first two toes.

"Man, where the big toe!?" Shannon asked Coach Prime. "I thought you was magic or something! I thought you was just hiding it!"

Sanders had two of his toes amputated last year due to blood clots he suffered after undergoing several foot surgeries. He gets several massages every day and still takes pills to ease the pain.

In fact, Sanders admitted that he was taking "up to 30 pills a day" at one point - he's down to seven, all started by a case of turf toe.

A serious matter, Sharpe couldn't help but crack jokes.

"So no more sandals -- no flip-flops for you, huh?!" Sharpe said, after Sanders admitted his right foot is a size 12, and his left is an 11.

"My foot's been dislocated for 18 years," Sanders said.

The two are tied together for life, as they were both inducted in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2011.