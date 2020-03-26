Conor McGregor makes generous purchase to help Irish hospitals fighting coronavirus

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Conor McGregor is among the superstar athletes around the world leading the fight and helping health care workers with the coronavirus pandemic that has affected hundreds of thousands around the world.

McGregor, 31, announced Wednesday he is donating 1 million euros, or about $1.1 million, to purchase medical supplies to give to several hospitals around Ireland.

CONOR MCGREGOR GOES ON FIERY RANT URGING IRELAND TO GO INTO LOCKDOWN OVER CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

The former UFC champ posted his conversation with Paschal Donohoe, Ireland’s minister for finance, who asked him to continue spreading the social distancing message.

“Today I am purchasing myself, €1 million euro worth of personal protective equipment to be deployed to all the fighting hospitals in the Leinster region. Our most affected region, to this date. St. James, Mater, Tallaght, Beaumont, Vincent’s,” he wrote to the Irish official.

“Where we would be without these brave men and women, I do not know. May God bless over them and keep them safe!”

UFC PRESIDENT DANA WHITE SAYS HE HAS LOCATION FOR 249 FIGHT: 'I'M NOT READY TO TELL YOU YET'

Earlier this week, McGregor called on Ireland to go into lockdown over the coronavirus pandemic.

“I would like to say that while we are all currently debating a full lockdown, I feel that we must. Any time spent debating this is needless time from the clock,” McGregor said, calling out Ireland President Michael D. Higgins, among other officials, by name.

“I know a good, tough fight when I see one and we have one on our hands now," he said.

CONOR MCGREGOR ON CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC: 'LORD JESUS PLEASE SAVE ITALY'

“I want to call upon my people, the great people of Ireland, this fight needs us all. We are all in the red corner together awaiting the bell. So let’s gather together and ring the bell ourselves, including the people of the rest of the world. True lockdown must begin and it must begin now. A lockdown together. A lockdown united. We must close our airports. We must close all non-essential business. We must cut all non-essential travel.”

McGregor said the nation is ready for lockdown and that the military must deploy its units immediately.

“This is my proposal and I pray that we can make this happen,” he said. “We need to take the same measures of some of the heavier affected countries. Only we must do it in quicker time.”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

According to the World Health Organization, Ireland has seen at least 1,500 confirmed coronavirus cases and at least 9 deaths.