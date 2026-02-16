Simone Biles' NFL husband says he was nearly robbed while in Italy for Winter Olympics

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Jonathan Owens, the husband of Olympic legend Simone Biles who currently plays in the NFL for the Chicago Bears, said Sunday he nearly got robbed while in Italy.

Owens appeared to be in Milan for the Winter Olympics to cheer on Team USA with Biles. He wrote in a post on social media that his day was nearly upended.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"Not somebody just tried to snatch my shopping bag in Milan, force of habit," he wrote on X. "I had it tied around my hand so he couldn’t get it and took off running immediately….but still crazy."

It’s unclear what Owens had in his bag. Biles posted a photo of the two posing in a luxury store.

OLYMPIC SKI JUMPER DISQUALIFIED FROM EVENT OVER BOOT SIZE

Owens and Biles had been spotted at the Winter Olympics, watching the men’s free skate figure skating competition. Both athletes were pulling for Ilia Malinin as the "Quad God" was going for a gold medal to add to his collection.

Unfortunately, Malinin suffered two falls and finished in eighth place in the event.

"Totally devastated for Ilia," she wrote on Threads.

Malinin had been open about the intense pressure he felt during the competition – something that Biles could relate to as she suffered her own battle during the Tokyo Olympics.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Biles went through a series of "twisties" during her gymnastics competition. She took a short leave from Team USA to get it figured out. She returned in the 2024 Paris Games and won three gold medals.