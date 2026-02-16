Expand / Collapse search
Olympics

American speedskater crashes into opponents during Winter Olympics heat

Brandon Kim crashed with two other competitors

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
American speedskater Brandon Kim attempted to get Team USA into the finals of the short track 500-meter event at the Winter Olympics on Monday, but was involved in an unfortunate incident.

Kim was racing against the Netherlands’ Jens van ‘t Wout, Ukraine’s Oleh Handei and Uzbekistan’s Daniil Eybog in the seventh heat. As the group was coming around one of the first turns, Kim, Handei and Eybog all crashed. Van ‘t Wout ended up finishing ahead of the three.

Brandon Kim entangled

Brandon Kim of the United States, Oleh Handei of Ukraine and Daniil Eybog of Uzbekistan crash into the barrier in the heats during the men's 500 meter short track speed skating at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Milan, Italy, Monday, Feb. 16, 2026.  (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

Kim was penalized and did not complete a lap in the race.

The Virginia native was competing in his first Winter Olympics for Team USA. He was a star on the junior circuit as he picked up a bronze in the World Junior Championships in 2017.

Kim was also disqualified from the short track 1,000-meter heats last week. Van ‘t Wout won the gold in the event.

Three speedskaters crash

Brandon Kim of the United States, Oleh Handei of Ukraine and Daniil Eybog of Uzbekistan crash in the heats during the men's 500 meter short track speed skating at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Milan, Italy, Monday, Feb. 16, 2026.  (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

Team USA still has hopes to medal in the 500-meter event as Andrew Heo had the fastest time in his heat with a time of 41.136.

The Americans have found the podium hard to get to in this year’s Olympics. Going into Monday, Team USA has attained 17 total medals but only five gold.

Brandon Kim races around the track

Brandon Kim of the United States competes in the men's 1000 meter short track speed skating heats at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Milan, Italy, Tuesday, Feb. 10, 2026.  (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)

Team USA finished with 25 total medals when the 2022 Beijing Olympics came to an end. The team won nine gold, nine silver and seven bronze that year.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

