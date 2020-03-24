Conor McGregor goes on fiery rant urging Ireland to go into lockdown over coronavirus pandemic

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Conor McGregor issued a fiery demand to his native country of Ireland, urging the nation to go into “full lockdown” as the coronavirus spreads across the globe.

According to the World Health Organization, Ireland has at least 1,125 reported coronavirus cases and at least six deaths. McGregor implored Irish officials the lockdown “must begin now.”

“I would like to say that while we are all currently debating a full lockdown, I feel that we must. Any time spent debating this is needless time from the clock,” McGregor said, calling out Ireland President Michael D. Higgins among other officials by name.

“I know a good, tough fight when I see one and we have one on our hands now," he said.

“I want to call upon my people, the great people of Ireland, this fight needs us all. We are all in the red corner together awaiting the bell so let’s gather together and ring the bell ourselves, including the people of the rest of the world. True lockdown must begin and it must begin now. A lockdown together. A lockdown united. We must close our airports. We must close all non-essential business. We must cut all non-essential travel.”

McGregor said the nation is ready for lockdown and that the military must deploy its units immediately.

“This is my proposal and I pray that we can make this happen,” he said. “We need to take the same measures of some of the heavier affected countries. Only we must do it in quicker time.”

McGregor appeared to be shaken up about the toll the coronavirus has taken in Italy. He wrote on Instagram he was praying for Italy amid the outbreak.

“I cannot get Italy out of my thoughts,” McGregor wrote. "Praying daily for this great nation that brought the world such amazing things. From it’s (sic) people and their culture. To it’s (sic) architecture and design. Its style! It’s cuisine! It’s art! The list goes on and on and on!

“Italy and it’s (sic) people are class personified, through and through. ‪Lord Jesus please save Italy and it’s (sic) people today and everyday here forward.”