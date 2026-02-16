Ilia Malinin hints at intense Olympic pressure days after unexpected result

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Team USA figure skating star Ilia Malinin offered a reminder to critics of Olympic athletes participating in the Milan Cortina Games on Monday.

Malinin finished in eighth place in the men’s singles competition on Friday, following two falls in what was expected to be his event to lose. In a post on his Instagram, Malinin raised awareness about the mental toll of elite competition.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"On the world’s biggest stage, those who appear the strongest may still be fighting invisible battles on the inside," he wrote in the post. "Even your happiest memories can end up tainted by the noise. Vile online hatred attacks the mind and fear lures it into the darkness, no matter how hard you try to stay sane through the endless insurmountable pressure.

"It all builds up as these moments flash before your eyes, resulting in an inevitable crash. This is that version of the story."

Malinin teased his upcoming performance in the traditional exhibition gala that wraps the Olympic figure skating program. The event will take place on Feb. 21.

TEAM USA MEN'S HOCKEY GOES UNDEFEATED IN GROUP C, EARNS BYE INTO NEXT OLYMPIC ROUND AFTER WIN OVER GERMANY

Malinin, who won gold in the team event, acknowledged the pressure he felt going into the free skate portion of the event.

"I didn't really know how to handle it," he said Friday.

He is expected to compete for his third consecutive world title in Prague next month. He had been unbeaten in 14 events over more than two years and earned the nickname "Quad God," for his nearly impossible moves on the ice.

The 21-year-old was touted for his graciousness in defeat.

"The nerves just went, so overwhelming," he said, "and especially going into that starting pose, I just felt like all the traumatic moments of my life really just started flooding my head. So many negative thoughts that flooded into there and I could not handle it."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"All I know is that it wasn’t my best skate and it was definitely something I wasn’t expecting. And it’s done, so I can’t go back and change it, even though I would love to."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.