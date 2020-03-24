UFC president Dana White says he has location for 249 fight: 'I'm not ready to tell you yet'

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

UFC president Dana White said Monday that he has a new location for the April 18 fight between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson after the event was booted from its original location in New York due to coronavirus concerns.

White made the announcement on Instagram live but stopped short of disclosing where the UFC 249 fight would take place.

"I do [know where it is] but I'm not ready to tell you yet,” he told Yahoo Sports.

“Every time we put on an event every weekend there’s all kinds of problems, lots of things happen… We figure it out, it’s what we do. That's the business that we’re in and we’ve been doing it for 20 years. We’re the best at it and we will get this thing worked out.”

The New York State Athletic Commission announced last week that, in light of the coronavirus pandemic, the fight would not be taking place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn as originally planned.

White said that three other UFC events – March 21, March 28 and April 11 – would be canceled but that the April 18 card would go on as planned, even if that meant moving outside the U.S.

“There's not going to be any fans there. It's going to be a closed event,” White told Yahoo Sports.

New York is the most affected state in the U.S. with 23,230 cases as of Tuesday morning. This is 6,314 more cases since the previous day.