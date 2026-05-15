Congress may finally have a bipartisan path forward on college athletics with Cruz-Cantwell legislation

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After years of wrangling over how Congress could help leaders in college athletics curtail some of the ongoing issues at the forefront of chaos, we might actually be witnessing a compromise coming soon to the Senate floor.

As you have most likely seen, the ongoing debate over how to fix the issues that have arisen from the movement into a new era of college sports has led to disarray.

Whether it's the transfer portal, NIL, potential cutting of certain programs or the ongoing discussions around athletic departments having enough money to sustain themselves in this era, the overwhelming thought process centers around Congress getting involved.

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While this is obviously easier said than done, there has been movement recently that suggests the SCORE Act could make its way to the House floor next week, which is at least a step in the right direction.

The problem is that even if this passes through the House, getting Republicans and Democrats to agree on something of this magnitude is highly unlikely if it were to make it to the Senate floor.

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Committee created by Donald Trump will support legislation

In the meantime, you've seen President Trump sign an executive order pertaining to college athletics, with an emphasis on the transfer portal, eligibility (five years to play five seasons) and the current structure of NIL, along with other points of emphasis.

Even though Trump signed this order, it doesn’t mean this is something that has to be abided by, with the President admitting that it would likely end up in a courtroom.

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But, over the past few months, Senators Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and Maria Cantwell (D-Washington) have been working on a bipartisan bill that would be introduced on the Senate floor that would actually have a chance at being pushed past the barriers that currently exist on both sides.

What could this actually look like when introduced? The final wording of the legislation will be announced sometime next week.

That part is still left to be determined, but sources tell OutKick that this could unite both sides of the aisle if they can agree on how to enact certain language centered around the number of transfers allowed without a penalty, how to work around the dreaded employment argument for college athletes, NIL structure and ways to prevent athletes from circumventing eligibility guidelines put into place by the NCAA.

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Bi-partisan bill is the path to actually helping current collegiate issues

In reality, if the government is going to come to the aid of college athletics, this is the only way it will actually happen. Having regulations put into place through this upcoming legislation is a win for both sides, especially if the overall revenue problems plaguing college athletics can at least be solved.

Also, according to sources familiar with the upcoming bipartisan legislation, there would be a governing body enacted to provide clear guidance on rules pertaining to the potential changes coming, with college administrators being in agreement on how they are enforced. '

What type of rules are they planning to address?

This part would include third-party NIL deals that are currently being argued about across college athletics, along with actually enforcing the revenue-share cap that was approved through the House settlement. In addition, this legislation could provide leaders with protection on state laws pertaining to NIL, which has led to lawsuits and a plethora of disagreements.

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Essentially, Senators Ted Cruz and Maria Cantwell, with the advice and guidance of the presidential committee on saving college athletics, have put together a bill that encompasses the current issues brought forth by athletic directors and commissioners, giving this an actual chance of passing through Congress.

Sure, it won't be easy, but this feels like the only solution that can actually pass. There will be arguments made against it, because it wouldn’t be a political manuever without some type of pushback.

But, we are now at a point where time is not on the side of congressional leaders hoping to pass something substantial that will actually help fix the current problems. The midterm elections are rapidly approaching, along with a recess for Congress, so if a bill is going to make it onto the Senate floor, the time is now.

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Can both sides actually agree on something that will help college athletics?

We're about to find out.