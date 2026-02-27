President Trump will convene roundtable to discuss future of college sports: report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The debate over college athletics reform is heading to Washington.

President Donald Trump will host a White House roundtable next week, Fox News Digital has confirmed. The panel is expected to include prominent coaches, college sports and pro sports league commissioners and other professional athletes, according to multiple reports.

The group will meet March 6 to examine solutions to key challenges, including NCAA authority; name, image and likeness issues (NIL); collective bargaining; and governance concerns.

Trump is expected to chair discussions on the issues raised by the roundtable. College sports leaders have yet to craft a comprehensive fix for the major challenges facing collegiate athletics.

NCAA authority has come under scrutiny in recent years amid several court rulings. The rise of name, image and likeness has transformed college athletics, intensifying debate over amateurism for student-athletes.

The gap between schools that compete in power conferences and smaller universities that play in the Group of Six conferences has only seemed to widen over the past several years. The Big 10, Big 12, SEC and ACC hold or are in negotiations for massive media rights contracts that significantly outpace smaller conferences.

There have been calls for the U.S. Congress to step in and establish a national framework to create a more stable playing field. However, no proposal has emerged that would effectively address the issue.

According to Yahoo Sports, the list of panel invitees includes Tiger Woods, former Alabama coach Nick Saban, Urban Meyer, Notre Dame athletic director Pete Bevacqua, Heisman Trophy winner Tim Tebow and NBA Commissioner Adam Silver. However, the list is subject to change, sources told The Athletic.

Trump’s interest in college sports has carried into his second term, highlighted by his attendance at last month’s College Football Playoff national championship between Indiana and Miami. Trump was also on hand for the annual Army-Navy game in December.

In July 2025, the president signed an executive order, "Saving College Sports," instructing federal agencies to review antitrust protections for the NCAA and conferences and oversight of third-party name, image and likeness payments.

The order led to no binding changes, signaling that any impactful reform would likely need congressional action. Trump also considered a presidential commission co-chaired by Saban, though the plan was eventually tabled.

