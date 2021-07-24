China slams NBC for airing 'incomplete' map during Olympic coverage

The Chinese government criticized NBC for displaying an "incomplete" map of the country during its coverage of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics Opening Ceremony on Friday, calling it an attempt to "play political ‘tricks.’"

The Chinese consulate in New York issued a statement that the decision by NBC not to include Taiwan or the South China Sea in the map displayed during the parade of athletes, "hurt the dignity and emotions of the Chinese people."

"The map is an expression of the national territory, symbolizing national sovereignty and territorial integrity," the statement read, via Bloomberg . "We urge the NBC to recognize the serious nature of this problem and take measures to correct the error."

"Attempts to use the Olympic Games to play political ‘tricks’ and self-promotion to achieve ulterior motives will never succeed."

The status of self-ruled Taiwan is possibly the most sensitive diplomatic issue between the U.S. and China. Officially the U.S. does not recognize Taiwan’s independence but actively engages in a diplomatic relationship. An unofficial delegation visit to Taiwan back in April intensified the strain on U.S.-China relations.

China’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson also announced new sanctions on seven people, including former Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, in response to the Biden administration’s business advisory warning to U.S. companies of "emerging risks" in conducting business in Hong Kong.

"The US has concocted the so-called ‘Hong Kong Business Advisory’ to groundlessly smear Hong Kong's business environment, and illegally imposed sanctions on several officials of the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the Hong Kong SAR," the spokesperson said.

"These acts gravely violate international law and basic norms governing international relations, and severely interfere in China's internal affairs. China firmly opposes and strongly condemns this."

Fox Business’ Caitlin McFall contributed to this report.