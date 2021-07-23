Expand / Collapse search
Published
LIVE UPDATES: Tokyo 2021 Olympics' opening ceremonies kick off the Games

Athletes from all over the world will compete in the summer Olympic games, with many COVID-19 rules in place

Covered by: Ryan Gaydos, Paulina Dedaj, Dan Canova and Fox News

22Posts
Tonga's Olympics flag bearer Pita Taufatofua is oiled up, shirtless and has social media swooning ag

Malia Paseka and Pita Taufatofua, of Tonga, carry their country's flag. (AP)

Pita Taufatofua was back at the Olympics on Friday holding the Tongan flag and causing social media to swoon once again. It’s the third time Taufatofua has carried the flag for Tonga.

He initially caused a stir at the 2016 Rio Games and again appeared at the 2018 Winter Olympics at Pyeongchang.

Click here to read more.

Posted by Ryan Gaydos

Team USA gathers in Tokyo

Sue Bird and Eddy Alvares, of the United States of America, carry their country's flag during the opening ceremony at the Olympic Stadium. (AP)

It was a long wait, but Team USA finally appeared inside the stadium during the parade of nations. Sue Bird and Eddy Alvarez carried the American flag.

The opening ceremonies are continuing in Tokyo.

Posted by Ryan Gaydos

Anti-Olympics protests heard inside National Stadium during opening ceremonies

Protesters stage a rally outside the National Stadium, before the opening ceremony starts. (AP)

While the Tokyo Games begin inside National Stadium, the lack of raucous fans in the building had some fans watching the opening ceremonies hearing the protests on the streets.

About 50 protesters gathered to demand the cancelation of the Olympics over the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The protesters initially gathered outside the Tokyo Metropolitan Government building, chanting "no to the Olympics" and "save people’s lives." Some were holding signs that read "cancel the Olympics."

Click here to read more.

Posted by Ryan Gaydos

Parade of nations ongoing

Hanna Minenko and Yakov Toumarkin, of Israel, carry their country's flag during the opening ceremony in the Olympic Stadium. (AP)

The parade of nations have been ongoing for the last hour or so.

Posted by Ryan Gaydos

Who is on Team USA?

Simone Biles is looking for more gold in Tokyo. (AP)

As the parade of nations begin at the opening ceremonies, read the list of athletes who are representing Team USA in this Olympics.

Simone Biles, Kevin Durant and Katie Ledecky are just some of the names donning the stars and stripes this time around.

Posted by Ryan Gaydos

Tokyo skies are lit

Fireworks illuminates over National Stadium during the opening ceremony of 2020 Tokyo Olympics. (AP)

Fireworks light up the night sky above Tokyo as the Olympics officially open.

Posted by Ryan Gaydos

Opening ceremonies are underway

Fireworks go off at the start of the opening ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics. (AP)

The Tokyo Olympics are officially underway.

Click here to read what you need to know about the Games.

Posted by Ryan Gaydos

ICYMI: 6 new sports will debut at the 2021 Games

Sport climbing is one of the new competitions at the Olympics. (AP)

Six of the 50 sports at the Tokyo Olympic Games in 2021 are completely new to the Olympics: 3-on-3 basketball, BMX freestyle, karate, skateboarding, sport climbing and surfing.

Click here to read about the new contests.

Posted by Ryan Gaydos

Tokyo Olympics opening ceremonies set to begin

The floor of Olympic Stadium is lit before the start of the opening ceremony at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. (AP)

It has been about a year in the making, but the Tokyo Olympics are officially set to open.

Posted by Ryan Gaydos

Tony Hawk drops in on Olympic skateboarding course: 'I'm here for it'

Hawk is a skateboarding pioneer. (Getty Images)

Tony Hawk will not be competing for the U.S. at the Olympics, but since skateboarding is appearing in competition at the Games for the first time, he decided to take a little lap around the park course.

The 53-year-old, fresh off dropping in on the X Games last weekend, made the trip to Tokyo and rode around the Ariake Urban Sports Park. 

Hawk posted some clips of his run in Tokyo on his Instagram page. He also showed off some of the best skaters from around the world in his highlights package.

Click here to read more.

Posted by Ryan Gaydos

Sue Bird hopes to 'let loose and enjoy' US flag-bearing opportunity

Bird will be carrying the flag with baseball player Eddy Alvarez. (AP)

Basketball legend Sue Bird will be one of the flag bearers for the U.S. when the opening ceremonies begin at the Tokyo Olympics on Friday.

Bird will be representing the U.S. with baseball player Eddy Alvarez. She told reporters Thursday she is looking to go out there and just have fun with it.

Bird is a basketball legend on the global and club level. She already comes into the 2020 Games with four gold medals to her credit and is poised for another one this summer. Bird is also a four-time WNBA champion with the Seattle Storm and a five-time Russian National League champion.

Click here to read more.

Posted by Ryan Gaydos

Gwen Berry, Tommie Smith, John Carlos demand IOC to change protest rule

Gwen Berry turned her back to the flag in protest during the national anthem at US Olympic Trials. (AP)

Gwen Berry, Tommie Smith and John Carlos were among the more than 150 signatories on a letter to the International Olympic Committee (IOC) demanding the organization to forgo punishment for competitors who protest during the Tokyo Games.

The letter was published Thursday, on eve of the opening ceremonies at the Olympics, and posted to the Muhammad Ali Center. The five-page note asks the IOC and the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) not to sanction athletes for raising a fist or kneeling on the medal stand or during competitions, which would break the organization’s Rule 50.

Read more here.

Posted by Ryan Gaydos

Icon fit for a GOAT

Biles gets her own emoji for the Games (AP/Twitter)

Simone Biles became the first Olympian to receive her own emoji on Twitter.

The world's most-decorated gymnast will have a goat next to her name for her Twitter hashtag during the Olympics.

"Witness greatness. Tweet with greatness," the company’s sports-centric Twitter account wrote.

Click here to read more about the emoji.

Posted by Ryan Gaydos

US Olympic fencer accused of sexual misconduct loses appeal to move into athletes' village

Alen Hadzic is set to compete in the Tokyo Games

An American fencer set to compete in the Tokyo Games lost an appeal to move into the Olympic Village hours before the opening ceremony Friday, according to reports. 

Three women have accused Alen Hadzic of sexual misconduct between 2013 and 2015 and USA Fencing imposed a "safety plan" ahead of the games that required the fencer to stay at a hotel 30 minutes away from the athletes’ village, according to Yahoo Sports. 

https://www.foxnews.com/sports/us-olympic-fencer-accused-of-sexual-misconduct-loses-appeal-to-move-into-atheles-village

Posted by Fox News

US water polo captain misses opening ceremony due to restrictions

The opening ceremony for the 2021 Olympics in Tokyo is scheduled for Friday.

Jesse Smith, the 38-year-old U.S. men’s water polo captain, said he will be sitting out the opening ceremony in Tokyo on Friday due to restrictions on the number of people who can partake in the event, according to a report. 

https://www.foxnews.com/sports/tokyo-2021-us-water-polo-captain-misses-opening-ceremony-due-to-restrictions

Posted by Fox News

Guinea reverses decision, will send 5 athletes to Olympics

Guinea reversed its earlier decision to skip the Olympics because of the coronavirus and is instead sending a five-athlete delegation, the Associated Press reported.

"The Minister of State, Minister of Sports has the true pleasure of informing the people of Guinea and the whole sports family, that the government, after obtaining guarantees from the health authorities, agrees to the participation of our athletes in the 32nd Olympics in Tokyo," Minister of Sports Sanoussy Bantama Sow said.

The West African country is sending a freestyle wrestler, two swimmers, a 100-meter runner and a judo competitor to Tokyo for the Games.

Posted by Fox News

Japan's PM Suga sends well wishes

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga sent his well wishes to competitors in a tweet as the Olympics get started.

“The Olympics finally kick off, at long last,” he said in message from Japan’s PM Office on Twitter. “To all the athletes, please show us your very best performances, demonstrating your capabilities to the full.”

The official ceremonies kickoff Friday morning.

Posted by Ryan Gaydos

Tokyo Olympics include 6 new sports

Soichiro Fujitaka (No. 17) in action in the men's semifinal match during the 3x3 Basketball Olympic test event at the Aomi Urban Sports Park on May 16, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (Kiyoshi Ota/Getty Images)

The Tokyo Games will feature 339 events in 50 different sports.

Six of the 50 sports are completely new to the Olympics. Tokyo will have 3-on-3 basketball, BMX freestyle, karate, skateboarding, sport climbing and surfing, all of which were put into the Summer Olympics in hopes of attracting a young demographic.

Click here for more information on the sports making their Olympic debut.

Posted by Fox News

The Tokyo Olympics’ opening ceremonies will begin Friday as some competitions have already started.

It is the second time the Games will be held in Tokyo. The first time came in 1964 with 93 countries competing. Sixteen countries were making their first appearance in the Olympics at the time with 5,151 athletes competing in 33 sports.

The delayed 2020 Games will look and feel much different.

Click here for everyone you need to know about the Tokyo Olympics.

Posted by Fox News

Live Coverage begins here