Chelsea star says he was 'confused' Trump shared stage as players celebrated Club World Cup win

President Donald Trump joined Chelsea players on stage as they celebrated the FIFA Club World Cup championship following a 3-0 win over Paris Saint-Germain on Sunday.

Trump was with the players as he handed out awards and medals on the field at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. But at least one Chelsea star was left puzzled over the president’s appearance during the celebration.

"I knew he was going to be here, but I didn’t know he was going to be on the stand when we lifted the trophy, so I was a bit confused," Chelsea’s Cole Palmer said after the match.

Palmer scored two goals and assisted on another in the win. He received the Golden Ball as the top player of the tournament.

Palmer was pleased with his performance, as Paris Saint-Germain appeared to be the favorites going into the final.

"It’s a great feeling. Even better because obviously everyone doubted us before the game," he said. "The gaffer put a great gameplan out, and obviously, he knew where the space was going to be."

Trump was spotted in a suite with his wife, first lady Melania Trump, and FIFA president Gianni Infantino and his wife Leena Al Ashqar. The president and Infantino have tightened their relationship in recent months as the U.S. prepares for the FIFA World Cup next year.

Trump and the FIFA executive have strengthened their relationship since he took office. He established the White House Task Force for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which will take place in North America. He named Andrew Giuliani the executive director of the task force.

Expected to be one of the largest international sporting events, the World Cup's host cities are anticipating nearly half a million visitors with a potential economic impact of up to $480 million that will benefit the tourism, hospitality and retail industries.

The international tournament, spanning North America, will begin in June 2026 and is the first World Cup in more than two decades to take place in multiple countries. The majority of games will take place in the U.S. in Seattle, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Houston, Dallas, Kansas City, Atlanta, Miami, Boston, Philadelphia and East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Fox News’ Paulina Dedaj and the Associated Press contributed to this report.