Trump appears at FIFA Club World Cup final on anniversary of Pennsylvania assassination attempt

President Donald Trump made an appearance at the Club World Cup final at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on Sunday – one year after an assassination attempt during a campaign rally in Pennsylvania.

Trump was on hand for the match between Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain. He was seen in a box high above the playing field. He was accompanied by his wife, first lady Melania Trump, and FIFA president Gianni Infantino and his wife Leena Al Ashqar.

Trump and the FIFA executive have strengthened their relationship since he took office. He established the White House Task Force for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which will take place in North America. He named Andrew Giuliani the executive director of the task force.

Expected to be one of the largest international sporting events, the World Cup's host cities are anticipating nearly half a million visitors with a potential economic impact of up to $480 million that will benefit the tourism, hospitality and retail industries.

The international tournament, spanning North America, will begin in June 2026 and is the first World Cup in more than two decades to take place in multiple countries. The majority of games will take place in the U.S. in Seattle, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Houston, Dallas, Kansas City, Atlanta, Miami, Boston, Philadelphia and East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain are two of the top clubs in European soccer. Chelsea competes in the English Premier League in Britain while Paris Saint-Germain plays in Ligue 1 in France.

Chelsea defeated Fluminense 2-0 to earn the berth into the final. Paris Saint-Germain topped Real Madrid, 4-0.

Fox News’ Paulina Dedaj contributed to this report.