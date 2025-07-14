Expand / Collapse search
Soccer

Trump jokes about executive order to call soccer 'football' in US, names greatest player of all time

Trump watched as Chelsea took down Paris Saint-Germain to win the FIFA Club World Cup

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
President Donald Trump was in attendance at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey to watch Chelsea win the FIFA Club World Cup over Paris Saint-Germain on Sunday afternoon.

Trump saw Chelsea win the match 3-0, and a subsequent scuffle once the final whistle blew. He also handed out awards and medals to participating players and referees once the dust settled.

President Trump smirks

President Donald Trump is pictured at the conclusion of the Club World Cup final soccer match between Chelsea and PSG at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on Sunday, July 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

In between all of that, Trump spoke to DAZN’s Emily Austin and praised FIFA president Gianni Infantino for putting the Club World Cup together in the U.S. one year before the World Cup takes place in North America.

"It’s a big thing," Trump said. "And, you know, Gianni is a friend of mine. He has done such a great job with the league and with soccer, or they would call it football, but I guess we call it soccer. I am not sure that change can be made very easily, but it is great to watch and this is a little bit of an upset that we are watching today, isn’t it? So far, it is incredible."

Trump joked he may be able to sign an executive order to officially call soccer, "football," in the U.S.

"I think we can do that, I think we can do that," he said.

President Trump greets Cole Palmer

President Donald Trump and FIFA President Gianni Infantino present Chelsea's Cole Palmer with the golden ball trophy after Chelsea won the Club World Cup final at MetLife Stadium, Sunday, July 13, 2025. (Kevin Lamarque/Pool Photo via AP)

He was also asked about who he thought the greatest soccer player of all time was.

Trump reached back into the days of the New York Cosmos to give praise to Pelé.

"Many years ago when I was young, they brought a player named Pelé to play and he played for a team called the Cosmos… this place was packed. It was an earlier version of this stadium right here in the Meadowlands and it was Pelé," Trump said. "I don’t want to date myself, but that was a long time ago. I was a young guy and I came to watch Pelé and he was fantastic, and so I would say I will probably go old-fashioned. That’s like saying Babe Ruth, but I would say Pelé was so great."

Pelé is often considered the greatest soccer player of all time. The Brazilian scored 569 goals in 583 appearances for Santos in Brazil.

Pele in the World Cup

Pele celebrates after winning the World Cup match between Brazil and Italy on June 21, 1970, in Mexico. (Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)

He joined the Cosmos in 1975 for the upstart North American Soccer League. He made 64 appearances for the Cosmos until 1977. He scored 37 goals.

Fox News' Connor McGahan contributed to this report.

