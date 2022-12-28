Bucs’ Tom Brady counts ‘blessings’ amid season filled with ‘ugly wins’

Tom Brady was on the road for Christmas this year, and despite a tumultuous season that has included his highly publicized divorce, the veteran quarterback continues to count his "blessings."

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers pulled out a victory over the Arizona Cardinals Sunday in what Brady called an "ugly win." Despite not being able to celebrate the holiday with his family, he said spending it with his team was the next best thing.

"Yeah, we all missed being with our family and our kids, and if you can’t be that way because they schedule on Christmas Day then the next best place to be is with all your friends and playing a sport you love," Brady said Monday during his weekly appearance on the "Let’s Go!" podcast.

BUCS’ TOM BRADY VOWS NEXT RETIREMENT WILL BE FINAL: ‘THAT’S IT FOR ME’

"And I know there’s a lot of people who had so many congratulatory messages even after it was an ugly win – and I’ve got a lot of ugly wins this year. But I think everyone’s in it with you. Your family and friends are in it with you the whole way when you’re going through the type of season we’ve had.

"We’re fighting hard. We’re fighting to the end. I’m glad when we kind of come out ahead. Gives everyone a lot of joy, gives everyone a lot of excitement, and there’s nothing better than that – to provide that for your family when you can."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Brady and his ex-wife Gisele Bündchen officially announced their divorce in October after months of speculation. The couple share two children together while Brady shares one child with ex-wife Bridget Moynahan.

Brady celebrated Christmas with his kids this week and shared a few images to social media Tuesday.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The seven-time Super Bowl champion has had a whirlwind season both on and off the field, but he said Monday that having "perspective" in life and being able to "count your blessings" helps him stay grounded through it all.

"To wake up on Christmas Day and to have the opportunity to go do a job that you love is a blessing — win or lose, it's a blessing. The fact that you make it out of the game healthy is a blessing. The fact of the matter that I showed up at home today and my oldest son flew in at 8 a.m. — that’s a blessing. That I get to celebrate Christmas with my kids is a blessing."



