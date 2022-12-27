Expand / Collapse search
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Bucs' Tom Brady vows next retirement will be final: 'That’s it for me'

Brady came out of retirement in March, just 40 days after announcing he would

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
Tom Brady has made a decision about his retirement plans – next time is the real deal. 

During Monday’s episode of the "Let’s Go!" podcast, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback was talking about the recent news that former tight end and longtime teammate Rob Gronkowski had discussions with the organization about a possible return. 

Tom Brady, right, and Rob Gronkowski played together for 11 seasons after Gronkowski was drafted to the New England Patriots in 2010. "Gronk" is a future Hall of Fame tight end who won four Super Bowls as Brady's teammate. Gronkowski retired in 2022, but some people speculate that he has not played his last snap as Brady's teammate.

Tom Brady, right, and Rob Gronkowski played together for 11 seasons after Gronkowski was drafted to the New England Patriots in 2010. "Gronk" is a future Hall of Fame tight end who won four Super Bowls as Brady’s teammate. Gronkowski retired in 2022, but some people speculate that he has not played his last snap as Brady’s teammate. (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

When asked if the possibility of Gronk returning meant anything about his plans for the future, Brady laughed. 

"I think next time I decide to retire, that’s it for me. So whenever that day comes, we’ll figure it out."

Brady added that he does not contemplate retirement at this point and is instead focused on finishing out the season strong.

"I think what I really realized last year was you gotta be really sure to do that and for me – a lot of people have gone through the situation of how you feel when the season ends vs. two or three [months] later. So I’m gonna take my time whenever that time does come."

Tom Brady, #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, reacts prior to an NFL football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Levi's Stadium on Dec. 11, 2022 in Santa Clara, California. 

Tom Brady, #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, reacts prior to an NFL football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Levi's Stadium on Dec. 11, 2022 in Santa Clara, California.  (Michael Owens/Getty Images)

"In the meantime, I have a hugely important job the team’s asking me to do and I wanna go out there and I wanna play my best these last two weeks of the regular season."

Tampa Bay defeated the Arizona Cardinals, 19-16, on Sunday. A win over the Carolina Panthers this week would allow the Bucs to repeat as NFC South champions and would guarantee them a home playoff game. 

Tom Brady, #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, looks to pass against the Cincinnati Bengals during the third quarter at Raymond James Stadium on Dec. 18, 2022 in Tampa, Florida.

Tom Brady, #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, looks to pass against the Cincinnati Bengals during the third quarter at Raymond James Stadium on Dec. 18, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

"It’s a big game, and they’re a good football team, and they’re an ascending football team," Brady said Monday. "This is a championship game and I don’t give a s--- what the records are."

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.