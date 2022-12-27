Bucs' Tom Brady vows next retirement will be final: 'That’s it for me'

Tom Brady has made a decision about his retirement plans – next time is the real deal.

During Monday’s episode of the "Let’s Go!" podcast, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback was talking about the recent news that former tight end and longtime teammate Rob Gronkowski had discussions with the organization about a possible return.

When asked if the possibility of Gronk returning meant anything about his plans for the future, Brady laughed.

"I think next time I decide to retire, that’s it for me. So whenever that day comes, we’ll figure it out."

Brady added that he does not contemplate retirement at this point and is instead focused on finishing out the season strong.

"I think what I really realized last year was you gotta be really sure to do that and for me – a lot of people have gone through the situation of how you feel when the season ends vs. two or three [months] later. So I’m gonna take my time whenever that time does come."

"In the meantime, I have a hugely important job the team’s asking me to do and I wanna go out there and I wanna play my best these last two weeks of the regular season."

Tampa Bay defeated the Arizona Cardinals, 19-16, on Sunday. A win over the Carolina Panthers this week would allow the Bucs to repeat as NFC South champions and would guarantee them a home playoff game.

"It’s a big game, and they’re a good football team, and they’re an ascending football team," Brady said Monday. "This is a championship game and I don’t give a s--- what the records are."