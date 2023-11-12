Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Cleveland Browns

Browns pull off dramatic comeback victory over Ravens

Browns trailed in 3rd quarter, most of 4th quarter

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for November 12 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for November 12

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Deshaun Watson got the Cleveland Browns in position for the game-winning field goal and Dustin Hopkins delivered in a dramatic AFC North victory against the Baltimore Ravens, 33-31.

Baltimore had a two-touchdown lead early in the fourth quarter when Gus Edwards scored from the goal line to make it 31-17 with 11:34 left in the game. Watson threw a touchdown pass to Elijah Moore on the following drive.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Greg Newsome vs Ravens

Cleveland Browns cornerback Greg Newsome II celebrates after scoring on an interception against the Baltimore Ravens during the second half, Nov. 12, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

Browns cornerback Greg Newsome II then returned an interception for a touchdown. Instead of tying the game, Hopkins missed the extra point, creating even more difficulty for the Browns.

The defense locked in and forced Baltimore to punt the ball away. Watson then led the team on a 12-play, 58-yard drive to set Hopkins up for the redemption kick.

The Browns quarterback was 20-for-34 for 213 yards with a touchdown pass and an interception. Jerome Ford led the rushing attack with 107 yards on the ground. Kareem Hunt had a rushing touchdown. Amari Cooper led Cleveland with six catches for 98 yards. Moore had five catches for 44 yards.

Devin Duvernay celebrates

Baltimore Ravens' Devin Duvernay (13) celebrates after recovering a bobbled punt by the Cleveland Browns during the second half, Nov. 12, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

RAMS' STETSON BENNETT MAKES FIRST PUBLIC APPEARANCE IN MONTHS AT GEORGIA GAME

Baltimore had a 24-9 lead in the third quarter before taking a 14-point lead in the fourth.

Lamar Jackson was 13-for-23 for 223 yards with a touchdown pass and two interceptions. He was sacked three times. He had 41 yards on the ground. Zay Flowers had five catches for 73 yards. Odell Beckham Jr. was even seen with a touchdown catch in the game.

But the division-leading Ravens couldn’t hang on.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Mike Ford celebrates

Cleveland Browns cornerback Mike Ford celebrates after an interception against the Baltimore Ravens during the first half, Nov. 12, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

It’s the Browns’ first win in Baltimore since 2019. The team improved to 6-3 on the season. Baltimore fell to 7-3.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.