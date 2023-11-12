Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Los Angeles Rams

Rams' Stetson Bennett makes first public appearance in months at Georgia game

The Rams have not divulged what personal issues Bennett is dealing with

Scott Thompson By Scott Thompson Fox News
Published | Updated
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for November 12 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for November 12

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Stetson Bennett has made his first public appearance in months on Saturday night when he was seen on the Georgia Bulldogs sideline for their win over Ole Miss. 

Bennett, who won two national titles with Georgia, including last season’s rout of TCU, was honored by the Bulldogs on Saturday with the Burlsworth Trophy, which is given to the most outstanding FBS football player who began as a walk-on for his collegiate career. 

Meanwhile, Bennett, who was drafted by the Rams No. 128 overall in the fourth round, has been away from his Los Angeles squad for the entire 2023 season. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Stetson Bennett looks on Georgia field

Former Bulldogs QB Stetson Bennett takes in the game against the Mississippi Rebels at Sanford Stadium on Nov. 11, 2023, in Athens, Georgia. (Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

Stetson Bennet holds the Burlsworth Trophy

Former Georgia star quarterback Stetson Bennett receives the Burlsworth Trophy during the first half of a NCAA college football game against Ole Miss in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023. (Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK)

Head coach Sean McVay has discussed Bennett’s availability on multiple occasions without divulging why he’s away from the team. McVay has only noted that Bennett is "doing well."

GEORGIA NAMES STETSON BENNETT'S SUCCESSOR AFTER BACK-TO-BACK NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

"I'm not ready to say that he won't be back with us at all this year, but it's probably less likely than it is likely he would be," McVay said earlier this year at a media session. 

The Rams could’ve used Bennett this season, as veteran starter Matthew Stafford is dealing with an injury at the moment. Los Angeles had to go to Brett Rypien, who they signed mid-season, last week in a loss to the Green Bay Packers on the road. 

Stetson Bennett throws ball

Quarterback Stetson Bennett of the Los Angeles Rams passes against the Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High on Aug. 26, 2023, in Denver. (Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

As a result, the Rams continue to add veteran backups to Stafford, with Carson Wentz expected to start against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday afternoon at home. 

Bennett, who finished fourth in Heisman Trophy voting in 2022, threw for 4,128 yards with 27 touchdowns to seven interceptions in 15 games for the Bulldogs last season. 

Stetson Bennett pumps

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) celebrates after a defensive holding call during the second half of a preseason NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, in Inglewood, Calif.  (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He finished his career at Georgia with 8,429 yards, 66 touchdowns to 21 interceptions and a 65.1% completion rate over 42 games. 

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.