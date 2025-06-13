Boston University releases statement following Alex Cooper's claims of sexual harassment by former coach

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

In a recent documentary highlighting Alex Cooper's rise to podcast stardom, the popular podcaster dropped allegations that her former Boston University soccer coach, Nancy Feldman, had sexually harassed her.

The 30-year-old claimed that the coach had asked about her sex life, commented on her body, tried to get alone time with her and touched her. Feldman would "fixate on me way more than any other teammate of mine," Cooper said.

"I felt a lot of anger — anger at my coach, anger at my school, and anger at the system that allowed this to happen." Cooper said in the Hulu documentary, "Call Her Alex" - an ode to her podcast name, "Call Her Daddy."

Cooper and her parents said they had met with the university, which had not fired Feldman, had not investigated the claims, and had allowed Cooper to keep her scholarship.

The university issued a statement on Friday, saying it has "zero-tolerance policy for sexual harassment."

"We have a robust system of resources, support and staff dedicated to student wellbeing and a thorough reporting process through our Equal Opportunity Office," it said in a statement, via the New York Post.

"We encourage members of our community to report any concerns, and we remain committed to fostering a safe and secure campus environment for all."

Cooper played for the university from 2013 to 2015 before becoming a podcast host. She and her former roommate began the "Call Her Daddy" podcast that was eventually picked up by Barstool Sports.

"Call Her Daddy" was later bought by Spotify for $60 million, and then eventually SiriusXM ,for $125 million.

Feldman's 418 victories rank 22nd all time in women's college soccer.

