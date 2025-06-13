Expand / Collapse search
This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

NCAA

Boston University releases statement following Alex Cooper's claims of sexual harassment by former coach

The 'Call Her Daddy' podcast host played soccer at BU for three years

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
In a recent documentary highlighting Alex Cooper's rise to podcast stardom, the popular podcaster dropped allegations that her former Boston University soccer coach, Nancy Feldman, had sexually harassed her.

The 30-year-old claimed that the coach had asked about her sex life, commented on her body, tried to get alone time with her and touched her. Feldman would "fixate on me way more than any other teammate of mine," Cooper said.

"I felt a lot of anger — anger at my coach, anger at my school, and anger at the system that allowed this to happen." Cooper said in the Hulu documentary, "Call Her Alex" - an ode to her podcast name, "Call Her Daddy."

Alex Cooper on tour

Alex Cooper performs during "The Unwell Tour" at The Theater at Madison Square Garden on November 8, 2023, in New York City. (Gotham/Getty Images)

Cooper and her parents said they had met with the university, which had not fired Feldman, had not investigated the claims, and had allowed Cooper to keep her scholarship. 

The university issued a statement on Friday, saying it has "zero-tolerance policy for sexual harassment."

"We have a robust system of resources, support and staff dedicated to student wellbeing and a thorough reporting process through our Equal Opportunity Office," it said in a statement, via the New York Post.

Alex Cooper

Alex Cooper, host of "Call Her Daddy" and founder of the Unwell Network, speaks during the New York Times annual DealBook summit at Jazz at Lincoln Center on December 4, 2024, in New York City. (Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

"We encourage members of our community to report any concerns, and we remain committed to fostering a safe and secure campus environment for all."

Cooper played for the university from 2013 to 2015 before becoming a podcast host. She and her former roommate began the "Call Her Daddy" podcast that was eventually picked up by Barstool Sports.

"Call Her Daddy" was later bought by Spotify for $60 million, and then eventually SiriusXM ,for $125 million.

Alex Cooper posing

Alex Cooper visits the Saint James Tea Lounge during the Unwell SXSW day 3 "I Wish You All The Best" film panel on March 11, 2024, in Austin, Texas.  (Mat Hayward/Getty Images for Unwell)

Feldman's 418 victories rank 22nd all time in women's college soccer.

