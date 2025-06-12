Man who pledged loyalty to ISIS plotted attack on college football stadium, court records say

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

An Oklahoma man who pledged his loyalty to the Islamic State wanted to carry out a terrorist attack on the Oklahoma Sooners' football stadium in 2023, court records show.

Landon Kyle Swinford said he and a source who turned out to be an undercover officer noticed flaws in the stadium's security situation and began scouting out the venue, according to the documents.

Swinford "had looked at barricades and security and thought the stadium could be a potential target for an attack," the records say.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Swinford and the undercover officer were in communication from May 2023 until that October, and Swinford told the undercover officer he intended to travel to Tunisia to fight for the Islamic State.

Swinford said he "sadly" would have carried out the attack had he been able to afford it.

Swinford also had an interest in attacking New Orleans, which was the site of a terror attack on New Year's Day. Swinford allegedly wanted to carry out an attack during Mardi Gras at the voodoo temple.

COLORADO'S DEION SANDERS ASSURES FANS HE'S OK AMID HEALTH CONCERNS

Swinford pleaded guilty to charges of child pornography possession and transmitting a threat in interstate commerce. He's awaiting sentencing for those charges.

The latest documents tying Swinford to ISIS communication were released Monday. Court records say Swinford told FBI officials he posted to influence others to bomb local synagogues and inspire others on behalf of ISIS.

The Sooners have played at Gaylord Family — Oklahoma Memorial Stadium since 1923, and the venue was renovated ahead of the 2019 season.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The stadium seats 80,126, but its largest attendance reached over 88,000 in 2017.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.