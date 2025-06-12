Expand / Collapse search
Oklahoma Sooners

Man who pledged loyalty to ISIS plotted attack on college football stadium, court records say

Oklahoma man reportedly communicated with undercover officer about security flaws at Sooners' stadium

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
An Oklahoma man who pledged his loyalty to the Islamic State wanted to carry out a terrorist attack on the Oklahoma Sooners' football stadium in 2023, court records show.

Landon Kyle Swinford said he and a source who turned out to be an undercover officer noticed flaws in the stadium's security situation and began scouting out the venue, according to the documents.

Swinford "had looked at barricades and security and thought the stadium could be a potential target for an attack," the records say.

Sooners stadium

The field at Gaylord Family — Oklahoma Memorial Stadium as the Oklahoma Sooners face the Houston Cougars. (Kevin Jairaj/USA Today Sports)

Swinford and the undercover officer were in communication from May 2023 until that October, and Swinford told the undercover officer he intended to travel to Tunisia to fight for the Islamic State.

Swinford said he "sadly" would have carried out the attack had he been able to afford it.

Swinford also had an interest in attacking New Orleans, which was the site of a terror attack on New Year's Day. Swinford allegedly wanted to carry out an attack during Mardi Gras at the voodoo temple.

A general view of an Oklahoma Sooners helmet

An Oklahoma Sooners helmet during a Reese's Senior Bowl team practice session Feb. 2, 2023, at Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile, Ala. (Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Swinford pleaded guilty to charges of child pornography possession and transmitting a threat in interstate commerce. He's awaiting sentencing for those charges.

The latest documents tying Swinford to ISIS communication were released Monday. Court records say Swinford told FBI officials he posted to influence others to bomb local synagogues and inspire others on behalf of ISIS. 

The Sooners have played at Gaylord Family — Oklahoma Memorial Stadium since 1923, and the venue was renovated ahead of the 2019 season.

Landon Kyle Swinford

Landon Kyle Swinford, right, planned a terror attack against the Oklahoma Sooners' stadium, according to court documents. (Imagn/Oklahoma Western District Court)

The stadium seats 80,126, but its largest attendance reached over 88,000 in 2017.

