Bill Maher mocks length of Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce relationship: 'The world is so upside down'

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are approaching a year and a half of dating, and HBO's Bill Maher is shocked at how long it's lasted.

During Friday's episode of "Real Time With Bill Maher," the comedian took a dig at the couple's relationship and its duration, citing Swift's history of brief flings.

"This world is so upside down now. It took [President] Trump three weeks to break up with Ukraine and Mexico and Canada," the comedian said, while dissing the commander in chief’s diplomatic policies.

Prior to her relationship with Kelce, Swift dated fellow singer Matty Healy for just a month, from May to June 2023. In 2016, Swift dated actor Tom Hiddleston for about five months, from May until September.

Swift dated music star Harry Styles from November 2012 to January 2013. She had just gotten out of a relationship with Conor Kennedy, grandson of former U.S. Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy, that lasted from July 2012 to October of that year.

In 2010, Swift dated famed actor Jake Gyllenhaal, who is nine years older than her, for just over two months, from October until December.

Earlier that year, she broke off a relationship with musician John Mayer, which lasted from December 2009 until February 2010. The same month Swift began her relationship with Mayer, she ended her relationship with actor Taylor Lautner, which began just two months earlier.

Swift's first publicized relationship with fellow pop star Joe Jonas lasted from July 2008 to October of that year.

However, Swift has had one long-term relationship, with British actor Joe Alwyn, which lasted nearly six years, from May 2017 until April 2023. She also had another relationship that lasted over a year with singer Calvin Harris, from March 2015 to May 2016.

Swift's relationship with Kelce is the second longest of her highly-publicized love life. Their relationship is believed to have started in July 2023.

The relationship between Swift and Kelce became the biggest story in sports in the fall of 2023 when she first started showing up at Kansas City Chiefs games, often demanding the attention of broadcasts and fan discussion on social media.

It attracted new viewers — particularly young women — to the Chiefs and NFL.

However, the constant Swift publicity has also annoyed some longtime NFL fans.

At the Super Bowl in New Orleans last month, Swift was booed by fans when she was shown on the jumbotron.

Despite the booing and Kelce being 35 years old, the tight end says Swift has been encouraging him to continue his playing career with the Chiefs.

"She’s fully encouraging me to enjoy playing this game," the 10-time Pro Bowler told "The Stephen A. Smith Show," adding Swift loves going to Arrowhead Stadium for games.

"I got all the support in the world to keep chasing these dreams."