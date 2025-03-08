Expand / Collapse search
©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Bill Maher knocks Rep. Jasmine Crockett, questions her status as 'big leader' in Democratic Party

'This is how a podcaster talks,' Maher complained about the Democratic rising star

By Joseph A. Wulfsohn Fox News
Published
"Real Time" host Bill Maher took a swipe at Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Tx., widely seen as a rising star in the Democratic Party, for talking like a "podcaster" instead of a political leader. 

Crockett went viral this week for comments she made bashing President Trump's address to Congress.

"This is not America. This is a terrible nightmare. Somebody slap me and wake me the f--- up because I'm ready to get on with it," Crockett said. 

REP. JASMINE CROCKETT CALLS PRESIDENT TRUMP AN ‘ENEMY OF THE UNITED STATES'

Rep. Jasmine Crockett

Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Tx., is widely seen as a rising star in the Democratic Party. (Jemal Countess/Getty Images for MoveOn)

Those comments didn't sit well with Maher. 

"And here's Jasmine Crockett, who is, I thought, a big leader in the Democratic Party. Her quote is, 'This is a terrible nightmare. Somebody slapped me and wake me the f--- up because I'm ready to get on with it.' On with what, would be my first question," Maher reacted. 

"And also, this is the way a leader- this is how a podcaster talks or some s---. ‘F--- it, man.’ Can you imagine, I don't know, Obama saying, ‘Oh, man, dude. This s--- is whack. F--- it. Slap me. I’m f---ing over it.' C'mon man," he continued. 

DEM REP RIPPED AFTER TELLING MUSK TO F--- OFF IN VIRAL CLIP: ‘CLASSY AS EVER’

Real Time host Bill Maher

"Real Time" host Bill Maher slammed Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Tx., for talking like a "podcaster." (Screenshot/HBO)

Maher agreed with the sentiment of Sen. John Fetterman, D-Penn., over his condemnation of his party during Trump's address, which he called a "sad cavalcade of self owns and unhinged petulance."

Maher took shots at Rep. Al Green, D-Tx., who he referred to as "the cane dude," as well as the Democratic lawmakers wearing the "p---y hat uniform" and holding paddles looking like they were at "an auction."

Democrats hold up signs

Maher took a swipe at Democratic lawmakers for holding paddles as if they were attending an "auction." (IMAGN)

He later pleaded Democrats to "be a viable alternative" to Trump.

"You can't do anything because you lost the election, you lost all three branches of government, okay?" Maher said. "The only thing you can do is be somebody- a party who when the independent voter looks at the scene says, 'Oh, you know what? I don't like what Trump is doing, but these people are crazier'."

The liberal comedian went on to blast The New York Times for a report suggesting Democrats were "divided" between resisting Trump "or" courting the center of the electorate. 

"It's not an ‘or,'" Maher exclaimed. "That is how you stand up to Trump! You court the center! You go to the place where people are going to vote for you!"

Fox News Digital reached out to Representative Crockett's office for comment. 

Joseph A. Wulfsohn is a media reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to joseph.wulfsohn@fox.com and on Twitter: @JosephWulfsohn.