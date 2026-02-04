Expand / Collapse search
NBA

76ers trade Jared McCain, their 2024 first-round pick, to Thunder before NBA deadline

Injuries put a stop on a promising start to McCain's career after coming out of Duke

Scott Thompson By Scott Thompson Fox News
Philadelphia 76ers guard Jared McCain is joining the reigning NBA champion.

The Oklahoma City Thunder reportedly agreed to a trade for Jared McCain, sending a 2026 Rockets first-round pick and three second-round picks, per ESPN.

McCain, who turns 22 in a few weeks, was the 76ers’ first-round draft choice in 2024 after a stellar season at Duke.

Jared McCain dribbles

Jared McCain of the Philadelphia 76ers dribbles the ball against the Sacramento Kings at Xfinity Mobile Arena on January 29, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The 76ers defeated the Kings 113-111. (Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

However, injuries have gotten in the way of his play early in his NBA career.

McCain tore his meniscus in his left knee on Dec. 14, 2024, and the Sixers would announce in January 2025 that he would be sidelined for the rest of the season.

Things got worse to start this season, though, as McCain underwent surgery to repair a tear in the UCL in his right thumb, forcing him to miss more time on the court.

In 37 games this season, McCain has averaged just 6.6 points after pouring in 15.3 per night in his rookie season. However, he has been getting back into a groove of late, playing more minutes for Philadelphia and seeing some stat changes.

Jared McCain drives

Philadelphia 76ers' Jared McCain, left, looks to make his move against Brooklyn Nets' Dennis Schroder, right, during the second half of a preseason NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2024, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

He joins a Thunder team that already has a good set of guards, including the reigning MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Luguentz Dort also runs the shooting guard post that McCain has been used to.

If McCain will get playing time, it’s likely off the bench, with the Thunder using Cason Wallace and Ajay Mitchell in those roles.

The Thunder picked up right where they left off from the 2024-25 season, owning a 40-11 record, which is the best mark in the NBA this season.

Jared McCain looks on court

Jared McCain of the Philadelphia 76ers looks on against the Sacramento Kings at Xfinity Mobile Arena on January 29, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The 76ers defeated the Kings 113-111. (Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Oklahoma City made their way to the NBA Finals after posting a 68-14 regular-season record, and defeated the Indiana Pacers in seven games to notch the franchise’s first-ever Larry O’Brien Trophy.

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.

