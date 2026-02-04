76ers trade Jared McCain, their 2024 first-round pick, to Thunder before NBA deadline

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Philadelphia 76ers guard Jared McCain is joining the reigning NBA champion.

The Oklahoma City Thunder reportedly agreed to a trade for Jared McCain, sending a 2026 Rockets first-round pick and three second-round picks, per ESPN.

McCain, who turns 22 in a few weeks, was the 76ers’ first-round draft choice in 2024 after a stellar season at Duke.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

However, injuries have gotten in the way of his play early in his NBA career.

McCain tore his meniscus in his left knee on Dec. 14, 2024, and the Sixers would announce in January 2025 that he would be sidelined for the rest of the season.

CLIPPERS TRADE JAMES HARDEN TO THE CAVALIERS: REPORT

Things got worse to start this season, though, as McCain underwent surgery to repair a tear in the UCL in his right thumb, forcing him to miss more time on the court.

In 37 games this season, McCain has averaged just 6.6 points after pouring in 15.3 per night in his rookie season. However, he has been getting back into a groove of late, playing more minutes for Philadelphia and seeing some stat changes.

He joins a Thunder team that already has a good set of guards, including the reigning MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Luguentz Dort also runs the shooting guard post that McCain has been used to.

If McCain will get playing time, it’s likely off the bench, with the Thunder using Cason Wallace and Ajay Mitchell in those roles.

The Thunder picked up right where they left off from the 2024-25 season, owning a 40-11 record, which is the best mark in the NBA this season.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Oklahoma City made their way to the NBA Finals after posting a 68-14 regular-season record, and defeated the Indiana Pacers in seven games to notch the franchise’s first-ever Larry O’Brien Trophy.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.