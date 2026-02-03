Clippers trade James Harden to the Cavaliers: report

Fox News senior correspondent Eric Shawn discusses the NBA gambling scandal and the outlook on future court proceedings on ‘America’s Newsroom.’
The Los Angeles Clippers are trading veteran guard James Harden to the Cleveland Cavaliers, per ESPN.
James Harden (1) of the LA Clippers in action against the New York Knicks during a game at Madison Square Garden on November 6, 2023, in New York City. The Knicks defeated the Clippers 111-97. (Rich Schultz/Getty Images)
In return, the Clippers are getting Darius Garland and a second-round pick.
Harden, 36, is averaging 25.4 points, 4.8 rebounds and 8.1 assists this season.
James Harden (1) of the LA Clippers handles the ball during the game against the Detroit Pistons on March 5, 2025 at Intuit Dome in Inglewood, Calif. (Juan Ocampo/NBAE via Getty Images)
Garland, 26, is putting up 18.0 points and 6.9 assists this year, but a right foot injury has kept him off the court since Jan. 14.
Los Angeles Clippers guard James Harden (1) warms up prior to game four of round one of the 2024 NBA Playoffs against the Denver Nuggets at Intuit Dome on Apr 26, 2025, in Inglewood, Calif. (Jayne Kamin/Oncea-Imagn Images)
Harden sat out the Clippers last game against the Phoenix Suns on Monday.
