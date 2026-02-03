Clippers trade James Harden to the Cavaliers: report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Los Angeles Clippers are trading veteran guard James Harden to the Cleveland Cavaliers, per ESPN.

In return, the Clippers are getting Darius Garland and a second-round pick.

Harden, 36, is averaging 25.4 points, 4.8 rebounds and 8.1 assists this season.

Garland, 26, is putting up 18.0 points and 6.9 assists this year, but a right foot injury has kept him off the court since Jan. 14.

Harden sat out the Clippers last game against the Phoenix Suns on Monday.