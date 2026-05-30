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NBA Playoffs

Victor Wembanyama leads Spurs past Thunder to set up 1999 NBA Finals rematch with Knicks

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 35 points for Oklahoma City but it wasn't enough as San Antonio won 111-103

By Chantz Martin Fox News
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Spurs force Game 7 vs. Thunder, SGA struggles, Will Wemby carry this momentum? | The Herd Video

Spurs force Game 7 vs. Thunder, SGA struggles, Will Wemby carry this momentum? | The Herd

Victor Wembanyama scored 28 points and 10 rebounds in the San Antonio Spurs’ 118-91 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 6 of the WCF. Jason McIntyre says that Wemby showed up in the biggest moments, and asks if he can carry this momentum into Game 7. Plus, he discusses Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s struggles and asks if he will cost the Thunder the series.

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The Oklahoma City Thunder took on the San Antonio Spurs Saturday night to decide the Western Conference title, after a back-and-forth series that has seen both teams leading at various points.

But Game 7 was closely contested, with the Spurs outlasting the defending champion Thunder to punch their ticket to the NBA Finals and set up a rematch with the New York Knicks from the league's 1999 championship series. San Antonio won that title in five games.

Victor Wembanyama led San Antonio with 22 points and seven rebounds in the 111-103 victory. Two-time reigning NBA MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored a team-high 35 points for Oklahoma City.

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Shai Gilgeous-Alexander driving to basket against Victor Wembanyama during NBA Western Conference Finals

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander drives to the basket against San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama during the third quarter of Game Seven in the NBA Western Conference Finals at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, on May 30, 2026. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The Knicks swept the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference Finals to reach the NBA Finals for the first time in 27 years.

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The Thunder-Spurs Game 7 marked the 160th winner-take-all game in NBA history and the fifth this season.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.

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