Victor Wembanyama leads Spurs past Thunder to set up 1999 NBA Finals rematch with Knicks

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The Oklahoma City Thunder took on the San Antonio Spurs Saturday night to decide the Western Conference title, after a back-and-forth series that has seen both teams leading at various points.

But Game 7 was closely contested, with the Spurs outlasting the defending champion Thunder to punch their ticket to the NBA Finals and set up a rematch with the New York Knicks from the league's 1999 championship series. San Antonio won that title in five games.

Victor Wembanyama led San Antonio with 22 points and seven rebounds in the 111-103 victory. Two-time reigning NBA MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored a team-high 35 points for Oklahoma City.

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The Knicks swept the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference Finals to reach the NBA Finals for the first time in 27 years.

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The Thunder-Spurs Game 7 marked the 160th winner-take-all game in NBA history and the fifth this season.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.