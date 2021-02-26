Steve Hilton: Kamala Harris silent on Cuomo allegations after ‘grandstanding’ at Kavanaugh hearings

"The focus should be on Vice President Kamala Harris" and her response to the sexual harassment allegations against N.Y. Gov. Andrew Cuomo, since the former senator was vocal during Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh's confirmation hearings, Fox News host Steve Hilton said on Friday.

"Of all the people during that Kavanaugh circus, wasn't she the one that was the biggest grandstander, the most aggressive in making those arguments?" Hilton said on "Outnumbered."

Hilton said that based on Harris’ track record, she has shown that her priorities are her "political prospects."

"Kamala Harris has shown that there is nothing more important to her, no principal, nothing that she believes in, including this kind of abuse allegation that is more important to her than her own political prospects," Hilton said.

TIME'S UP JOINS CALLS FOR CUOMO INVESTIGATION OVER SEXUAL HARASSMENT ALLEGATIONS

Hilton's comments came after New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo faced increasing pressure following sexual-harassment allegations as star-studded TIME’S UP joined the growing calls for an investigation.

Cuomo previously enjoyed celebrity support, those same stars have now started to demand a response to allegations by former aide Lindsey Boylan that Cuomo kissed her "on the lips" without warning in 2018 and offering to play strip poker during an October 2017 flight on his official state jet.

"Allegations of inappropriate behavior in any workplace are deeply troubling and should be addressed," foundation president and CEO Tina Tchen said in a statement published on the foundation's website.

"We call on the Cuomo administration to conduct a full and independent investigation into these claims immediately."

The White House did not respond to Fox News' requests for comment from Harris, who said during the 2020 Democratic presidential primary campaign that she believed women who had accused then-rival Joe Biden of inappropriate touching.

Hilton argued the vice president used the "Kavanaugh circus" to advance her own political prospects within the Democratic Party.

"That is what Kamala Harris is all about. There is nothing more important to her than politics.

Hilton went on to say, "And you see it playing out here as well, where she will not take a stand that she previously did. If it means interrupting support from or to other Democrats, it is completely disgraceful. But unfortunately, it is a pattern with her. I think we should all be focusing on the vice president. What is she going to say about this?"

During Kavanaugh's confirmation hearings, Harris said she believed the allegations of sexual misconduct leveled by a former high school classmate of the judge.

Fox News' Peter Aitken contributed to this report.