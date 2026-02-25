Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Hillary Clinton

Clinton accuses GOP voter bill of targeting married women — Republicans call it ‘nonsense’

President Trump urged Republican lawmakers to pass the SAVE Act

Brooke Singman By Brooke Singman Fox News
close
Democrats blast SAVE Act as ‘Jim Crow’ voter ID bill Video

Democrats blast SAVE Act as ‘Jim Crow’ voter ID bill

Michigan congressional candidate Amir Hassan weighs in as Democratic lawmakers, including Sen. Chuck Schumer and Gov. Gavin Newsom, criticize the SAVE Act as racist and a 'Jim Crow 2.0' voter suppression tactic.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Hillary Clinton is claiming that Republican voter legislation will make it harder for married women to vote — an assertion GOP lawmakers and officials already say they've debunked.

"You didn’t have to listen to Trump’s rambling speech last night to know that Republicans are trying to make it harder for millions of Americans to vote—especially married women," Clinton posted on X Wednesday. "They’ve already made it clear. Time to fight back." 

Clinton was referring to President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address Tuesday night. 

The president called on Congress to pass the Safeguarding American Voter Eligibility (SAVE) America Act, which would tighten election rules and require voters to present a photo ID at the polls and proof of U.S. citizenship.

Hillary Clinton delivering 2024 DNC speech

Hillary Clinton is claiming that Republican voter legislation will make it harder for married women to vote — an assertion GOP lawmakers and officials already say they've debunked. (Mandel Ngan/Getty Images)

The president said the legislation is critical in order to stop "illegal aliens and other unpermitted persons from voting."

Congressional Democrats have panned the SAVE Act as a tool of voter suppression — saying it's a bill that allows the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to monitor Americans’ voter information and create barriers for married women to vote, among several other claims.

The bill would require proof of citizenship to register to vote in federal elections, mandate states to actively verify and remove noncitizens from voter rolls, expand information sharing with federal agencies, including DHS, to verify citizenship and create new criminal penalties for registering noncitizens to vote.

Donald J. Trump delivers the State of the Union

U.S. President Donald J. Trump delivers the first State of the Union address of his second term to a joint session of Congress in the House Chamber of the United States Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday, Feb. 24, 2026. Seated behind him are Vice President JD Vance and Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (R-LA).  (Kenny Holston /Pool via Reuters)

But Clinton isn't alone — other House Democrats earlier in February also similarly claimed that the legislation would find married women unable to vote unless they changed their birth certificates to match other government-issued ID.

REPUBLICANS SHRED 'NONSENSE' DEM CLAIMS AGAINST TRUMP-BACKED VOTER ID BILL

But Republicans say they've already addressed the claim and debunked it. 

"This is absolute nonsense, and we specifically allow for a provision to make sure that no one can possibly be left behind," Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, who led both the SAVE Act and SAVE America Act in the House, said, while arguing Democrats were "really reaching" for criticism.

"If a woman tried to register to vote with different names on her birth certificate and driver’s license," Roy said. "We literally put in the statute that all you have to do is sign an affidavit under penalty of perjury that, ‘I am that person. This is my birth certificate … and this is my driver's license that is reflecting my married name.’"

The bill does list a birth certificate as one way voters can confirm their identity. It does not specify a last-name match requirement.

Voters can use "a certified birth certificate issued by a state in which the applicant was born … (that) includes the full name, date of birth and place of birth of the applicant" to supplement other forms of identification.

Donald Trump speaking at a podium in front of an American flag during the State of the Union address.

President Donald Trump delivered the longest-ever State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress on Feb. 24, 2026. (Kenny Holston/The New York Times via AP, Pool)

Among other forms of valid paperwork, voters can also display a passport, a REAL ID or a military identification card to prove their citizenship.

Conservative legal group The Federalist Society presented a breakdown of the bill, which explicitly says that Americans who have changed their names — because of marriage or otherwise — are "not prevented from voting." 

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"The bipartisan federal Election Assistance Commission (EAC) is commanded by the SAVE Act to establish guidelines for states to accept supplementary documents — for instance, a marriage license — to prove citizenship when a voter’s birth certificate and current name do not match," the group’s page reads. "Those on the Left who claim that the SAVE Act will disenfranchise millions of married women are simply wrong; they ought to read the bill’s text and see that it provides mechanisms to ensure that this does not happen."

Related Article

Democrat claims SAVE Act would block married women from voting; Republicans say that's wrong
Democrat claims SAVE Act would block married women from voting; Republicans say that's wrong

Brooke Singman is a political correspondent and reporter for Fox News Digital, Fox News Channel and FOX Business.

More from Politics

Close modal

Continue