Trump blasts Omar, Tlaib as ‘lunatics,’ says ‘send them back’ after SOTU protests

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump tore into Reps. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., and Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., Wednesday as "lunatics" after they interrupted his State of the Union address with shouting.

"When you watch Low IQ Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib, as they screamed uncontrollably last night at the very elegant State of the Union, such an important and beautiful event, they had the bulging, bloodshot eyes of crazy people," Trump wrote on Truth Social Wednesday. "LUNATICS, mentally deranged and sick who, frankly, look like they should be institutionalized."

"We should send them back from where they came," he added.

The president then took a shot at actor Robert De Niro, who appeared on MS Now Tuesday and told Americans to "resist" Trump.

"They should actually get on a boat with Trump Deranged Robert De Niro, another sick and demented person with, I believe, an extremely Low IQ, who has absolutely no idea what he is doing or saying — some of which is seriously CRIMINAL!" Trump wrote.

"When I watched him break down in tears last night, much like a child would do, I realized that he may be even sicker than Crazy Rosie O’Donnell, who is right now in Ireland trying to figure out how to come back into our beautiful United States," the president said. "The only difference between De Niro and Rosie is that she is probably somewhat smarter than him, which isn’t saying much."

The blistering post followed a highly contentious State of the Union address in which Omar repeatedly interrupted Trump’s remarks on border security and homeland funding.

At several points during the speech, she shouted, "You are a murderer" and "You’re a liar," as the president discussed immigration enforcement and accused Democrats of cutting funding for the Department of Homeland Security.

SENATE DEM SAYS HE LEFT THE STATE OF THE UNION ADDRESS BECAUSE HE COULDN'T ENDURE 'HOURS OF TRUMP'S LIES'

Tlaib, seated next to Omar, wore a round button reading "F--- ICE," referencing U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, and also shouted objections during the address. She additionally wore a message that read, "STAND WITH SURVIVORS RELEASE THE FILES," an apparent reference to materials related to the late convicted sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

Both lawmakers were seen scowling and vocalizing opposition throughout portions of the speech before departing the chamber early.

Trump’s post revives rhetoric that has previously drawn sharp backlash. In 2019, he told progressive Democratic lawmakers, including Omar and Tlaib, to "go back" to the countries they came from — remarks that were widely condemned by Democrats and some Republicans at the time. Omar immigrated to the United States from Somalia as a child refugee and became a U.S. citizen in 2000. Tlaib was born in Detroit, Michigan, to Palestinian immigrant parents.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

At one point during their outbursts, Tlaib shouted that "Alex wasn’t a criminal," in apparent reference to Alex Pretti — an armed man shot and killed by federal agents amid immigration protest chaos in Minneapolis.

Later in the evening, Omar and Tlaib prematurely left the chamber while Trump was recounting the raid on Caracas that captured Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro.

Fox News Digital reached out to Omar, Tlaib and De Niro for comment and has yet to receive replies.