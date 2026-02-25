5 times Democrats disrupted Trump's State of the Union address

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump addressed Congress and the nation for nearly two hours on Tuesday night, touting his administration's victories and highlighting Americans from all walks of life.

But the speech was also littered with Democrat-led protests that were even hard to ignore for the president himself.

Several left-wing lawmakers attempted to interrupt Trump's speech, whether by interjecting or holding up signs in opposition to his words.

Rep. Al Green's protest sign

Longtime progressive Rep. Al Green, D-Texas, was the first notable protester of the night even before Trump began speaking.

As Trump walked through the House chamber to take his place, Green held up a sign that read in all capital letters, "Black people are not apes!" It appeared to be a reference to a video shared by Trump on Truth Social that depicted the Obamas as apes, a racist trope.

He continued to stand holding the sign even after Trump began speaking, prompting Capitol security to escort him out of the House chamber as Republicans chanted "USA" in response.

Democrats yell over insider trading

One of the rare points of bipartisanship during Trump's speech came when he called on Congress to ban insider trading for its lawmakers.

The applause on both sides of the aisle even prompted Trump to say, "They stood up for that, I can't believe it."

Then his jab at former Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., referencing her and her husband's own successful stock trading, prompted a significant number of those Democrats clapping to stop.

Fox News Digital spotted at least one Democrat, Rep. Mark Takano of California, shouting back at Trump, accusing him of insider trading and profiting off the presidency.

Ilhan Omar's outburst over Minnesota fraud

Progressive "Squad" member Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., interrupted Trump multiple times during his speech, prompting the president to target her and Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., in a Truth Social post on Wednesday, calling them "mentally deranged and sick."

One of her first interruptions came when Trump rehashed accusations of widespread fraud within Minnesota's social programs, primarily targeting the Somali community in Minneapolis in his remarks.

"You're a liar," Omar shouted.

She continued to loudly accuse him of lying multiple times as Trump accused "Somali pirates" of having "ransacked Minnesota."

Reps. Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib clash with Trump on DHS

Omar's second big outburst came when she and Tlaib repeatedly accused Trump of having "killed Americans" when he discussed the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and the current fiscal standoff between Democrats and Republicans.

"You're a murderer," Omar shouted at one point.

Tlaib yelled, "Alex wasn't a criminal" in apparent reference to Alex Pretti, who was shot and killed by Border Patrol agents during a demonstration in Minneapolis.

Trump addressed lawmakers: "One of the great things about the State of the Union is how it gives Americans the chance to see clearly what their representatives really believe. So tonight, I'm inviting every legislator to join with my administration and reaffirming a fundamental principle. If you agree with this statement, then stand up and show your support: The first duty of the American government is to protect American citizens, not illegal aliens."

A majority of Democrats, including the progressive pair, did not stand, prompting Trump to say, "You should be ashamed of yourself."

Rashida Tlaib and the Epstein files

Tlaib also shouted, "Release the Epstein files," multiple times in relation to the federal government's documents on late financier and accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

"These people are crazy," Trump said at one point as Tlaib shouted.