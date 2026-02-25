Democrats’ big misfire at State of the Union has GOP strategists salivating: ‘Huge moment’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Republican political strategists are salivating over what they perceive as a misfire by the Democratic Party during President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address, arguing incidents of clear defiance and contempt for Trump's message will be "huge" for the GOP in the upcoming midterm elections.

One of the most dramatic moments of Trump’s address on Tuesday night came when the president challenged every lawmaker in the chamber to stand if they believed their first duty is to protect American citizens rather than illegal immigrants.

"One of the great things about the State of the Union is how it gives Americans the chance to see clearly what their representatives really believe," Trump said. "So tonight, I'm inviting every legislator to join with my administration in reaffirming a fundamental principle: if you agree with this statement, then stand up and show your support: The first duty of the American government is to protect American citizens, not illegal aliens."

As Trump said this, Republicans stood while Democrats remained seated, prompting condemnation from the president. The White House called the moment a "must-watch."

Ryan James Girdusky, a GOP strategist with 1776 Project PAC, was quick to recognize the significance of the moment, writing on X, "A billion dollar ad just wrote itself because they wouldn't stand."

"Trump just orchestrated a great midterm ad, stand if you care about American citizens over illegal aliens and all the Democrats sat," wrote Girdusky.

Tim Murtaugh, a former Trump senior advisor and campaign communications director, told Fox News Digital that "it was a huge moment because it forced the Democrats to self-identify as radicals who would rather defend illegal aliens over law-abiding American citizens."

"There could be no clearer illustration that Democrats root against America when they’re not in power," said Murtaugh, who runs Line Drive Public Affairs.

He accused Democrats of being "embarrassed to be Americans, whether they’re in power or not."

"In their mind, good news for Americans is bad news for Democrats," said Murtaugh. "They aren’t going to solve any problems — they’re only going to add to them — and the American people got to see them proclaim it themselves."

"That moment will certainly be useful, and President Trump knows them so well he was able to make them do it," he added.

Lora Ries, director of the Border Security and Immigration Center at The Heritage Foundation, told Fox News Digital that congressional Democrats "clearly showed America they believe their number one duty is to protect illegal aliens, not American citizens."

"Hopefully, that opened many more eyes to see that Democrats, to hang onto power, rely on illegal aliens (and other non-citizens) to illegally vote, have their ballots harvested, and for their headcount in the U.S. Census to maintain their congressional districts and the number of presidential electoral votes in their states," said Ries, adding, "This is why Democrats refuse to vote for proof of citizenship during voter registration or proof of ID when voting."

She advocated for passage of the Save America Act, which she said "Would make these changes, which are critically needed to bring integrity to, and confidence in, our federal elections." The Save Act, officially the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility Act, has passed the House but faces an uncertain path in the Senate.

While Republicans have predicted that the Democrats’ sitting moment will loom large in the midterm elections, not all see it that way. Former President Barack Obama speechwriter and Democratic strategist Jon Favreau mocked Republicans for calling attention to the moment, posting on X that "It's genuinely so funny how hard they're trying to make this a thing."

Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee Communications Director Courtney Rice told Fox News Digital that "House Democrats have been clear that we need to secure the border and reform the broken immigration system, both of which can be done without shooting American citizens on their own streets and terrorizing communities."

Rice said that "Republicans’ overreach in enacting their immigration enforcement has turned voters against them," which she said is reflected in polling.

"Trump continues to downplay and mock voters’ concerns over how expensive everything is – and Republicans refuse to say or do anything to the contrary," she said, adding, "Their cruelty and refusal to listen to voters’ concerns will be why they lose in November."

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy and Homeland Security Advisor Stephen Miller said the moment in which Democrats refused to stand sent "chills to the bone" and said it "will live for a thousand years."

"Democrats declared to the world their searing disdain for, and profound disloyalty to, the actual citizens of the United States. They were repeatedly entreated to stand. Over and over. They refused," said Miller.