House Republican explains why she sat on left side of House chamber during State of the Union

Rep. Kat Cammack, R-Fla., sat on the left side of the House chamber during President Donald Trump's State of the Union address on Tuesday, rather than sitting on the other side with her GOP colleagues.

"Tonight I’m sitting among my Democrat colleagues as they choose to sit in protest. I will make a point to applaud and cheer for America’s success. America has never been stronger!" the congresswoman wrote in a Tuesday night post on X.

During Trump's speech, Cammack, like other Republicans, could be seen repeatedly standing and applauding while Democrats remained in their seats.

"Last night, I sat with Democrat colleagues to lead by example. When it comes to America, we don’t sit on our hands, WE RISE TO OUR FEET. Protecting our citizens should unite us as Representatives. Instead, my colleagues on the left sat with scowls while I stood for law enforcement, secure borders, a strong economy, and safer communities," Cammack said in a statement obtained by Fox News Digital on Wednesday.

"Setting the standard means standing up. Leading by example means putting America first. We can disagree on policy. But we must be united in defending our nation and our people. When Americans are in need, we rise to the challenge," she added.

At one point during his address, Trump challenged people to stand up if they agreed that the U.S. government's "first duty" is the protection of citizens, not illegal aliens.

Republicans erupted in uproarious applause, in stark contrast to Democrats.

The president chided Democrats, saying, "You should be ashamed of yourself [for] not standing up."