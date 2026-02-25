Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Politics

House Republican explains why she sat on left side of House chamber during State of the Union

'Last night, I sat with Democrat colleagues to lead by example,' Rep Kat Cammack said

Alex Nitzberg By Alex Nitzberg Fox News
close
Over 75 Democrats skip State of the Union address Video

Over 75 Democrats skip State of the Union address

Sen. John Fetterman joins 'America's Newsroom' reacting to Democrats either skipping the State of the Union address or heckling President Trump and refusing to stand on key issues.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rep. Kat Cammack, R-Fla., sat on the left side of the House chamber during President Donald Trump's State of the Union address on Tuesday, rather than sitting on the other side with her GOP colleagues.

"Tonight I’m sitting among my Democrat colleagues as they choose to sit in protest. I will make a point to applaud and cheer for America’s success. America has never been stronger!" the congresswoman wrote in a Tuesday night post on X.

During Trump's speech, Cammack, like other Republicans, could be seen repeatedly standing and applauding while Democrats remained in their seats.

Rep. Kat Cammack and President Donald Trump

President Donald Trump and Rep. Kat Cammack, R-Fla., take a photo following the State of the Union address in the House Chamber of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday, Feb. 24, 2026. (Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

"Last night, I sat with Democrat colleagues to lead by example. When it comes to America, we don’t sit on our hands, WE RISE TO OUR FEET. Protecting our citizens should unite us as Representatives. Instead, my colleagues on the left sat with scowls while I stood for law enforcement, secure borders, a strong economy, and safer communities," Cammack said in a statement obtained by Fox News Digital on Wednesday.

"Setting the standard means standing up. Leading by example means putting America first. We can disagree on policy. But we must be united in defending our nation and our people. When Americans are in need, we rise to the challenge," she added.

‘SQUAD’ MEMBER WEARS ‘F--- ICE’ PIN ON HOUSE FLOOR DURING TRUMP ADDRESS

President Donald Trump delivers State of the Union address

President Donald Trump delivers the State of the Union address during a joint session of Congress in the House Chamber at the Capitol on Feb. 24, 2026. (Kenny Holston-Pool/Getty Images)

At one point during his address, Trump challenged people to stand up if they agreed that the U.S. government's "first duty" is the protection of citizens, not illegal aliens.

Republicans erupted in uproarious applause, in stark contrast to Democrats.

TRUMP SHAMES DEMOCRATS IN VIRAL STATE OF THE UNION CHALLENGE ON MIGRANT CRIME: ‘FIRST DUTY’

Trump issues critical challenge to Dems during State of the Union Video

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The president chided Democrats, saying, "You should be ashamed of yourself [for] not standing up."

Related Article

5 unforgettable moments from Trump’s record-breaking State of the Union address
5 unforgettable moments from Trump’s record-breaking State of the Union address

Alex Nitzberg is a writer for Fox News Digital.

More from Politics

Close modal

Continue