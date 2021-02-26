Expand / Collapse search
Andrew Cuomo
Published

TIME'S UP joins calls for Cuomo investigation over sexual harassment allegations

Gov. Andrew Cuomo has yet to publicly respond to Boylan's accusations

By Peter Aitken | Fox News
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo faced increasing pressure following sexual-harassment allegations as star-studded TIME’S UP joined the growing calls for an investigation.

Cuomo previously enjoyed celebrity support, those same stars have now started to demand a response to allegations by former aide Lindsey Boylan that Cuomo kissed her "on the lips" without warning in 2018 and offering to play strip poker during an October 2017 flight on his official state jet.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 20: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo speaks during his daily news conference (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images)<br> NEW YORK CITY, NY - SEPTEMBER 10: Lindsey Boylan attendS ELIE TAHARI SOHO Celebrates Fashion Night Out in New York City. (Photo by SHAUN MADER/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images) 

"Allegations of inappropriate behavior in any workplace are deeply troubling and should be addressed," foundation president and CEO Tina Tchen said in a statement published on the foundation's website.

"We call on the Cuomo administration to conduct a full and independent investigation into these claims immediately."

CUOMO ACCUSER LINDSEY BOYLAN SAYS SHE IS 'GRATEFUL FOR THE SUPPORT'

The organization joined actress Rose McGowan and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio in calling for action over Boylan’s accusations.

Cuomo has until now counted TIME'S UP board members among his allies: The foundation includes Ashley Judd and Eva Longoria, who previously praised Cuomo for his anti-harassment laws or handling of the pandemic, respectively.

CUOMO SEXUAL HARASSMENT ALLEGATIONS: NY AG REVIEWING LETTER FROM REPUBLICAN STATE SENATORS ASKING FOR PROBE

Boylan made initial, non-specific allegations in December. Cuomo denied the allegations, saying they’re "just not true."

Cuomo has yet to speak publicly in response to the fresh allegations, but his press secretary Caitlin Girouard provided a statement.

"As we said before, Ms. Boylan’s claims of inappropriate behavior are quite simply false," the statement read.

