Donald Trump

Scoop: Trump brings Big Tech to White House to curb power costs amid AI boom

Amazon, Google, Meta, Microsoft, xAI, Oracle and OpenAI will sign agreement to build their own electricity supply for AI data centers

Emma Colton By Emma Colton Fox News
Data center battle pits Big Tech against local homeowners Video

Data center battle pits Big Tech against local homeowners

A growing fight is brewing nationwide as the rapid expansion of data centers pits Big Tech against local homeowners, raising concerns about transparency, power demand, diesel generator pollution and rising electricity prices.

EXCLUSIVE: Tech company leaders will head to the White House in March to meet with President Donald Trump to pledge they will generate their own power for new data centers, saving taxpayers from picking up additional energy costs, Fox News Digital learned. 

"Major Tech companies will join President Trump at the White House next week to formally sign the Rate Payer Protection Pledge that he announced during his historic State of the Union address," White House spokeswoman Taylor Rogers told Fox News Digital Wednesday. 

"Under this bold initiative, these massive companies will build, bring, or buy their own power supply for new AI data centers, ensuring that Americans’ electricity bills will not increase as demand grows," she added. "President Trump is committed to ensuring American AI dominance while simultaneously lowering costs for working families."  

President Donald Trump delivers State of the Union address

U.S. President Donald Trump delivers the State of the Union address during a joint session of Congress in the House Chamber at the Capitol on February 24, 2026 in Washington, DC. (Kenny Holston-Pool/Getty Images)

Companies participating in the March 4 event will include Amazon, Google, Meta, Microsoft, xAI, Oracle and OpenAI. Trump, Secretary of Energy Chris Wright and assistant to the president and director of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy Michael Kratsios are leading the effort, Fox Digital learned. 

TRUMP TROUNCES BIDEN ENERGY RECORDS IN JUST MONTHS AS ADMIN CELEBRATES 1 YEAR OF 'HISTORIC GAINS': DATA

The event follows Trump's announcement during his State of the Union speech Tuesday that the companies would produce their own energy for the data centers. 

The Trump administration has promoted the proliferation of artificial intelligence to keep the U.S. as the world's tech leader, which has included the creation of new data centers and mounting concern energy prices could increase for everyday Americans as the centers open up shop. 

AI sign

A visitor watches an AI (Artificial Intelligence) sign on an animated screen.  (JOSEP LAGO/AFP via Getty Images)

TRUMP'S SCIENCE AND TECH MAN LAYS OUT WHITE HOUSE'S GLOBAL AI STRATEGY

"Tonight, I'm pleased to announce that I have negotiated the new rate payer protection pledge," he said. "You know what that is? We're telling the major tech companies that they have the obligation to provide for their own power needs."

"We have an old grid," he said. "It could never handle the kind of numbers, the amount of electricity that's needed. So I'm telling them, they can build their own plant. They're going to produce their own electricity. It will ensure the company's ability to get electricity, while at the same time, lowering prices of electricity for you." 

U.S. science and technology official speaks onstage at an international economic forum in South Korea.

U.S. science and technology official  Michael Kratsios addresses attendees at the APEC CEO Summit in Gyeongju, South Korea, on Oct. 29, 2025. (SeongJoon Cho/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

A White House official told Fox Digital that the president and administration have been working on the initiative for a while, including Trump posting about the issue on Truth Social in January. 

The companies will agree to protect Americans from price hikes and lower electricity prices in the long term, Fox Digital learned. 

The event is expected to focus on cost-of-living concerns for Americans, with Trump underscoring the importance of America's tech leadership and future to expand AI and how it bolsters U.S. jobs, while ensuring Americans are protected from energy price increases. 

