Politics

Gov Sanders, conservatives unload on 'bizarre' Democrat SOTU counterprogramming: 'Normal v. crazy'

Activists dressed in costumes at SOTU counter programming sparked backlash from conservatives online

Andrew Mark Miller By Andrew Mark Miller Fox News
Anti-Trump activists hold press conference dressed in costumes sparking backlash from conservatives. Video

Anti-Trump activists hold press conference dressed in costumes sparking backlash from conservatives.

Arkansas Gov. Sarah Sanders and others online claimed the programming showed the deep contrast between Republicans and Democrats.

Democrat events protesting President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address prompted sharp pushback from conservatives on social media and from Arkansas Republican Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders, who said the events painted a sharp contrast between the two parties.

Democrats held several counter-programming events to Trump’s State of the Union speech on Tuesday, including an event called "State of the Swamp," where far-left activists, including the Portland Frog Brigade, took to the stage dressed in animal costumes.

"The difference today isn’t between right vs left," Sanders posted on X in response to a video of activists dressed up in frog costumes alongside Democreatic Rep. Maxine Dexter. "It’s normal vs crazy."

Sanders and frog SOTU split

Arkansas Gov. Sarah Sanders told Fox News Digital the Democrat opposition to Trump's SOTU showed a contrast of "normal v. crazy." (Dominic Gwinn/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty Images)

In a statement to Fox News Digital, Sanders added, "Last night, President Trump laid out a vision of a stronger, safer, more prosperous America — and the best counterargument the Democrats could provide were unhinged heckles, refusing to stand to celebrate the accomplishments of patriotic Americans, and a bizarre dress-up show."

At another point in the event, an activist dressed in a giraffe costume took the stage criticizing ICE and calling Trump "pumpkin spice Satan." 

"They always want to dress in animal costumes... WTF," Red State’s Jennifer Van Laar posted on X.

TRUMP TAKES JAB AT PELOSI BY NAME OVER HISTORY OF CONTROVERSIAL STOCK TRADING

Spanberger praises 'powerful' anti-ICE school walkouts during SOTU response Video

"This is what Democrats are doing instead of attending President Trump's State of the Union speech," a Republican National Committee account posted on X. "Democrats are literally hanging out with deranged Leftists dressed in giraffe costumes bragging about getting arrested by ICE."

"Who is advising the Democrats and how do we make sure they never quit?" Conservative commentator Riley Gaines posted on X.

"These people are weird," GOP Sen. Ted Cruz posted on X.

President Donald Trump is seen leaving after his State of the Union address on February 24, 2026 in Washington, D.C.

President Donald Trump delivers his State of the Union address, Tuesday, Feb. 24, 2026, on the House floor of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. (Official White House photo by Daniel Torok)

"They don’t just hate America… they’re mentally ill," comedian Tim Young posted on X.

Dozens of Democrats boycotted Trump’s speech, with many attending events like State of the Swamp or the People’s State of the Union, which was held in the frigid temperatures outside the capitol.

"Not one more dime to the Department of Homeland Security until they start following the law in this country," Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., told a crowd of protesters gathered outside.

The event, organized by MoveOn and co-hosted by the Midas Touch Network, featured a number of House and Senate Democratic lawmakers who opted to skip Trump’s address, which they said would be filled with "lie after lie" and ignore what they described as a country "in crisis."

Fox News Digital’s Breanne Deppisch contributed to this report.

Andrew Mark Miller is a reporter at Fox News. Find him on Twitter @andymarkmiller and email tips to AndrewMark.Miller@Fox.com.

