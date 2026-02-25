Trump trims some tariffs after Supreme Court loss but keeps trade fight alive

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

In the wake of the Supreme Court’s ruling against President Donald Trump's sweeping tariffs, the administration trimmed select emergency duties while standing firm in the trade fight.

The shift was formalized in an executive order published in the Federal Register, the government’s official record for executive actions. It ends tariffs imposed under emergency powers but preserves other trade duties and a temporary import surcharge.

It amounts to a recalibration — not a retreat — from one of the defining pillars of Trump’s second-term agenda. Trump has made clear the broader trade fight will continue, vowing to use alternative authorities to keep tariffs in place.

Tariffs are taxes on imports that are typically paid upfront by U.S. importers who can then push the added expense down the supply chain to retailers and consumers or absorb the cost. In some cases, tariffs can translate into higher prices for consumers.

The ruling, handed down less than a week ago, represented a major setback for Trump’s trade strategy.

The Supreme Court ruled 6-3 that the law cited to justify the import duties "does not authorize the President to impose tariffs." Chief Justice John Roberts delivered the opinion of the court, while Justices Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito and Brett Kavanaugh dissented.

Trump blasted the decision during his State of the Union address, calling it "very unfortunate" and arguing the trade measures fueled a historic economic surge.

He argued the tariffs generated massive revenue and strengthened the country’s economic and national security position. "Countries that were ripping us off for decades are now paying us hundreds of billions of dollars," Trump said.

"I use these tariffs to take in hundreds of billions of dollars to make great deals for our country, both economically and on a national security basis," he added.

The government collected $30.4 billion in duties in January — a 275% increase from a year earlier — and $134.8 billion so far this fiscal year.

Despite the setback, Trump moved quickly to preserve parts of the policy. Shortly after the ruling, he announced a 10% global tariff, later increasing it to 15%.