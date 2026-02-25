Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Politics

Trump-backed governor announces bid for third consecutive term

'I am especially grateful for the endorsement of President Donald Trump,' Gov Brad Little noted

Alex Nitzberg By Alex Nitzberg Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for February 25 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for February 25

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxNews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Idaho Gov. Brad Little, a Republican who began serving as governor in early 2019, announced that he will seek re-election.

Little, who is currently in his second term, is now pursuing a third.

"With President @realDonaldTrump's support, I’m excited to announce my re-election campaign to continue serving the great State of Idaho," he declared in a Tuesday post on X.

Idaho Gov. Brad Little

Brad Little, Governor of Idaho speaks on the 2nd day of the CPAC. (Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images)

The governor submitted his "Declaration of Candidacy" on Tuesday to the Idaho secretary of state, according to a press release included in his social media post.

President Donald Trump trumpeted his support for Little last year.

"Brad Little has my Complete and Total Endorsement for Re-Election – HE WILL NOT LET YOU DOWN!" the president declared in a June 2025 Truth Social post.

IDAHO WOMAN ACCUSED OF ATTEMPTING TO SET FIRE TO DHS BUILDING WITH STOLEN AMBULANCE

President Donald Trump delivers State of the Union address

President Donald Trump delivers the State of the Union address during a joint session of Congress in the House Chamber at the Capitol on Feb. 24, 2026. (Kenny Holston-Pool/Getty Images)

Trump then highlighted his support for the governor in October.

"I just spent some time in the Oval Office with Brad Little, the GREAT Governor of Idaho. He is doing a fantastic job, and has my Complete and Total Endorsement!" Trump declared on Truth Social in October, while sharing his June post.

Trump endorsed then-Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin for governor in 2021, but Little ultimately went on to win the 2022 Republican gubernatorial primary.

TRUMP BACKS MCGEACHIN OVER LITTLE IN IDAHO FOR 2022: ‘TRUE SUPPORTER OF MAGA’

Janice McGeachin

Idaho Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin speaks at a campaign event on March 19, 2022. (Natalie Behring/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I am especially grateful for the endorsement of President Donald Trump, and I appreciate his support for the commonsense values we are advancing here in Idaho," the governor said.

Related Article

Ali Larter says she and her husband ditched LA and 'fully committed' to Idaho move for their kids
Ali Larter says she and her husband ditched LA and 'fully committed' to Idaho move for their kids

Alex Nitzberg is a writer for Fox News Digital.

More from Politics

Close modal

Continue