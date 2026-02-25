Trump-backed governor announces bid for third consecutive term

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Idaho Gov. Brad Little, a Republican who began serving as governor in early 2019, announced that he will seek re-election.

Little, who is currently in his second term, is now pursuing a third.

"With President @realDonaldTrump's support, I’m excited to announce my re-election campaign to continue serving the great State of Idaho," he declared in a Tuesday post on X.

The governor submitted his "Declaration of Candidacy" on Tuesday to the Idaho secretary of state, according to a press release included in his social media post.

President Donald Trump trumpeted his support for Little last year.

"Brad Little has my Complete and Total Endorsement for Re-Election – HE WILL NOT LET YOU DOWN!" the president declared in a June 2025 Truth Social post.

Trump then highlighted his support for the governor in October.

"I just spent some time in the Oval Office with Brad Little, the GREAT Governor of Idaho. He is doing a fantastic job, and has my Complete and Total Endorsement!" Trump declared on Truth Social in October, while sharing his June post.

Trump endorsed then-Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin for governor in 2021, but Little ultimately went on to win the 2022 Republican gubernatorial primary.

"I am especially grateful for the endorsement of President Donald Trump, and I appreciate his support for the commonsense values we are advancing here in Idaho," the governor said.