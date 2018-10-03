Steve Hilton is the host of FOX News Channel’s (FNC) The Next Revolution with Steve Hilton (Sundays at 9PM/ET). He joined the network as a contributor in December 2016 and offers political and tech expertise across FNC and FOX Business Network's (FBN) programs.Read More

As the host of The Next Revolution (TNR), Hilton analyzes the impact of the populist movement, both in the United States and throughout the world. The program originates out of FNC's Los Angeles bureau, where he is joined by a panel of three experts each week. Additionally, Hilton features a segment called “SwampWatch”, which provides opinion and analysis about the agencies, industries, and political groups that are affecting President Trump’s pledge to “drain the swamp.”

In addition to his role at FNC, Hilton is the co-founder of Crowdpac, an independent and non-partisan Silicon Valley political and data start-up. The organization assistscitizens in finding and supporting political candidates whose ideologies match up with theirs. He also teaches at Stanford University’s Institute of Design (d.school) and is the author of the UK “Sunday Times”bestseller "More Human: Designing a World Where People Come First."

Previously, Hilton served as a senior adviser to former United Kingdom Prime Minister David Cameron and, prior to the 2010 general election, was Prime Minister Cameron's head of strategy. Before his work in politics, Steve co-founded Good Business, a consulting firm and the award-winning London Restaurant, The Good Cook.