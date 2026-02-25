EXCLUSIVE: Noem backs Trump's 'Dalilah Law' after crash leaves young girl unable to walk, talk

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

FIRST ON FOX: In exclusive comments to Fox News Digital, U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Kristi Noem threw her support behind President Donald Trump’s proposed "Dalilah Law" after Tuesday's State of the Union, arguing the legislation is needed to prevent more tragedies like the crash that left a young girl unable to walk or talk.

The Dalilah Law is named after Dalilah Coleman, a young girl who sustained life-changing injuries in a June 2024 California crash allegedly caused by Partap Singh, an illegal immigrant from India.

The legislation would bar all states from issuing commercial driver’s licenses (CDLs) to illegal immigrants.

Singh is accused of causing a multi-car pileup while driving a commercial tractor-trailer in the sanctuary state of California. His CDL was issued by Democrat Gov. Gavin Newsom’s Department of Motor Vehicles.

According to Dalilah’s father, Marcus Coleman, the crash resulted in her inability to walk, talk, eat orally and attend kindergarten as planned.

"Under President Trump's leadership, we have worked to deliver justice for the families impacted by illegal alien crime, and have ensured that the tragedies they endured will no longer continue," Noem told Fox News Digital. "What happened to Dalilah Coleman is a tragedy that could have been PREVENTED if California did not grant commercial driver’s licenses to illegal aliens who should have never been here in the first place."

"DHS is working every single day to remove dangerous criminal illegal aliens who are unlawfully in the U.S.," she continued.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents obtained an arrest warrant and took Singh into custody in Fresno, California, on Aug. 29.

He will remain in ICE custody pending immigration proceedings.

Echoing the president's message during Tuesday night's State of the Union address, DHS said allowing illegal immigrants, many of whom do not speak English, to obtain commercial driver’s licenses — operating tractor-trailers and transporting hazardous materials on American roads — is "reckless and incredibly dangerous to public safety."

Earlier this month, ICE arrested illegal immigrant and Kyrgyzstan national Bekzhan Beishekeev, 30, who allegedly swerved into oncoming traffic on Feb. 3 and struck a van head-on, killing four people.

Beishekeev, who illegally entered the country under former President Joe Biden, was issued a CDL in Pennsylvania.

In December, DHS and the Department of Transportation announced that a 54-year-old Chinese national by the name of "Huang" caused a Tennessee crash that killed Kerry Smith and injured two other Americans.

He illegally entered the U.S. from Mexico in 2023, but was released into the country, given work authorization papers and a social security card, and issued a CDL.

Huang failed the English proficiency test after the crash, according to DHS.

In August, ICE lodged an arrest detainer for illegal immigrant Harjinder Singh, who is charged with three counts of vehicular homicide after allegedly attempting to make an illegal U-turn through an "official use only" access point in St. Lucie County, Florida, blocking all lanes of highway traffic with his truck and causing a wreck that killed three people.

Video obtained by Breaking911 from inside the tractor-trailer showed the moment Singh turned his truck into traffic, with DHS claiming "his face shows no shock or remorse for his actions or the lives he destroyed."

He was issued a CDL in California, despite having no legal right to be in the U.S.

"DHS law enforcement is protecting American communities every day from another senseless tragedy like this taking place in another town, to another family," DHS said.

Victims of illegal immigrant crime can receive support from the Victims of Immigration Crime Engagement (VOICE) Office by calling 1-855-488-6423.