Fox News Politics: Secret Service's Butler breakdown detailed in preliminary House report

- New report shows a clear front-runner in Harris, Trump campaign cash race

-Nathan Wade admitted to multiple White House meetings during Trump Georgia probe, transcript suggests

-Supreme Court rejects lawyer Michael Cohen lawsuit against Trump over alleged retaliation

'Tragic and Shocking' Breakdown

The deadly shooting at former President Trump’s rally in Pennsylvania on July 13 was a "preventable" incident stemming from a lack of proper planning and communication between law enforcement agencies, according to a new report.

The House Task Force investigating the attempts on Trump’s life is releasing their interim findings on Monday, with a final report expected by Dec. 13.

"Although the findings in this report are preliminary, the information obtained during the first phase of the Task Force’s investigation clearly shows a lack of planning and coordination between the Secret Service and its law enforcement partners before the rally," the report said…Read more

White House

'BLANKET AMNESTY': 11 million illegals would have become citizens under bill that Kamala Harris promoted…Read more

'YOU CAN TOO': Harris invokes Jimmy Carter in bid to get supporters to vote early…Read more

'RIGHT CALL': First Lady Jill Biden tells ABC that President Biden dropping out of the race was 'right call'…Read more

'BAD POLICY': Harris death tax reform could impact more than just the ultra-wealthy, experts say…Read more

INVESTIGATIVE REPORT: Pentagon lacks counter-drone procedure leading to incursions like at Langley, experts say…Read more

'HISTORICALLY BAD': Critics drag Harris for 'cringe' pre-recorded video aired during Catholic charity dinner…Read more

Capitol Hill

SHROUD OF SECRECY: How a secret ballot could undermine a potential Trump endorsement in race to the top…Read more

'WINDOW' OF OPPORTUNITY: Graham says Israel has window to 'replace Hamas forever' after Sinwar killing: 'Door is now open'…Read more

'HEAD OF THE SNAKE': Speaker Johnson says now is the time for US, Israel to go after Iran: 'Head of the snake'…Read more

Tales from the Trail

WHO'S MORE ACCESSIBLE?: Trump-Vance ticket has done combined 87 interviews since August compared to 48 for Harris-Walz…Read more

'JESUS IS KING': Vance takes faith approach after Harris mocked pro-life protesters at rally…Read more

MAKE A WISH: What Donald Trump said he's getting Kamala Harris for her birthday…Read more

MC'DONALD' TRUMP: Trump makes fries at Pennsylvania McDonald's: 'I've now worked for 15 minutes more than Kamala'…Read more

'BELITTING AND INSULTING': New ‘insulting’ Harris ad target’s Black men’s love lives…Read more

PARTING WAYS: Harris campaign abandons Biden in final weeks before Election Day…Read more

WISCONSIN SENATE: GOP challenger ties Sen Baldwin's remark about Trump voters to Clinton's infamous 'deplorables' moment…Read more

'SOULS TO THE POLLS': Harris makes pitch to Black churches after telling protester praising Jesus 'you're at the wrong rally'…Read more

'1M TO SOMEONE IN SWING STATES': Here's how Elon Musk's $1 million a day give-away to battleground voters works…Read more

NECK AND NECK: Trump, Harris neck and neck as Dems lose ground among Latino, Black voters…Read more

ELECTION THREATS TASK FORCE: DOJ deploys district elections officers to handle 'threats and intimidation'…Read more

Across America

CATCH AND RELEASE: Blue state, ICE battle over releasing illegal immigrants as expert warns politicians put ideology over safety…Read more

'VITRIOLIC HATRED': Elon Musk to upgrade security after Der Spiegel labels him 'Public Enemy No. 2'…Read more

'HURRICANE HELENE FIRSTHAND': Trump plans to tour the devastation left by Hurricane Helene in latest battleground state stop…Read more

'DELAYING THE TRANSPARENCY': Pressure grows on Georgia Secretary of State to release results of non-citizen voter roll audit…Read more

PEACH FIGHT: Georgia casts over 1.4M ballots as critical battleground shatters early voting records…Read more

GOV GRILLED: Dem battleground gov has no answer when pressed for policy difference between Harris, Biden…Read more

DEMOCRACY '24: Early In-person voting begins for Alaska, Arkansas, Connecticut, Idaho, North Dakota, South Carolina, Texas…Read more