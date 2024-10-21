Expand / Collapse search
Fox News Politics: Secret Service's Butler breakdown detailed in preliminary House report

Published | Updated
Published | Updated

Here's what's happening… 

Here's what's happening…

- New report shows a clear front-runner in Harris, Trump campaign cash race

-Nathan Wade admitted to multiple White House meetings during Trump Georgia probe, transcript suggests

-Supreme Court rejects lawyer Michael Cohen lawsuit against Trump over alleged retaliation

'Tragic and Shocking' Breakdown

The deadly shooting at former President Trump’s rally in Pennsylvania on July 13 was a "preventable" incident stemming from a lack of proper planning and communication between law enforcement agencies, according to a new report.

The House Task Force investigating the attempts on Trump’s life is releasing their interim findings on Monday, with a final report expected by Dec. 13.

"Although the findings in this report are preliminary, the information obtained during the first phase of the Task Force’s investigation clearly shows a lack of planning and coordination between the Secret Service and its law enforcement partners before the rally," the report said…Read more

Trump shooting

An interim report was released on the deadly shooting at former President Trump's July 13 rally in Pennsylvania (Getty Images)

White House

'BLANKET AMNESTY': 11 million illegals would have become citizens under bill that Kamala Harris promoted…Read more

'YOU CAN TOO': Harris invokes Jimmy Carter in bid to get supporters to vote early…Read more

'RIGHT CALL': First Lady Jill Biden tells ABC that President Biden dropping out of the race was 'right call'…Read more

'BAD POLICY': Harris death tax reform could impact more than just the ultra-wealthy, experts say…Read more

INVESTIGATIVE REPORT: Pentagon lacks counter-drone procedure leading to incursions like at Langley, experts say…Read more

'HISTORICALLY BAD': Critics drag Harris for 'cringe' pre-recorded video aired during Catholic charity dinner…Read more

Kamala Harris in video shown at Al Smith dinner

An video of US Vice President Kamala Harris is playing on screen as former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump with his wife Melania Trump, Archbishop of New York Timothy M. Dolan, Majority Leader of the US Senate Chuck Schumer and many politicians attend the 79th Annual Alfred E. Smith Memorial Foundation Dinner at the Hilton Midtown in New York, October 17, 2024. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP) (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images) (Getty Images)

Capitol Hill

SHROUD OF SECRECY: How a secret ballot could undermine a potential Trump endorsement in race to the top…Read more

'WINDOW' OF OPPORTUNITY: Graham says Israel has window to 'replace Hamas forever' after Sinwar killing: 'Door is now open'…Read more

'HEAD OF THE SNAKE': Speaker Johnson says now is the time for US, Israel to go after Iran: 'Head of the snake'…Read more

Netanyahu waving to Congress as Speaker Johnson, Sen. Cardin look on

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 24: Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu arrives to speak at a joint meeting of Congress on July 24, 2024 in Washington, DC. Standing behind him are House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) left, and Senate Foreign Relations Chair Ben Cardin (D-Md.)(Photo by Pete Kiehart for The Washington Post via Getty Images) ( Pete Kiehart for The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Tales from the Trail

WHO'S MORE ACCESSIBLE?: Trump-Vance ticket has done combined 87 interviews since August compared to 48 for Harris-Walz…Read more

'JESUS IS KING': Vance takes faith approach after Harris mocked pro-life protesters at rally…Read more

MAKE A WISH: What Donald Trump said he's getting Kamala Harris for her birthday…Read more

MC'DONALD' TRUMP: Trump makes fries at Pennsylvania McDonald's: 'I've now worked for 15 minutes more than Kamala'…Read more

Donald Trump at McDonald's

FEASTERVILLE-TREVOSE, PENNSYLVANIA - OCTOBER 20: Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump works the drive-through line as he visits a McDonald's restaurant on October 20, 2024 in Feasterville-Trevose, Pennsylvania. Trump is campaigning the entire day in the state of Pennsylvania. Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris continue to campaign in battleground swing states ahead of the November 5th election. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images) (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

'BELITTING AND INSULTING': New ‘insulting’ Harris ad target’s Black men’s love lives…Read more

PARTING WAYS: Harris campaign abandons Biden in final weeks before Election Day…Read more

WISCONSIN SENATE: GOP challenger ties Sen Baldwin's remark about Trump voters to Clinton's infamous 'deplorables' moment…Read more

'SOULS TO THE POLLS': Harris makes pitch to Black churches after telling protester praising Jesus 'you're at the wrong rally'…Read more

'1M TO SOMEONE IN SWING STATES': Here's how Elon Musk's $1 million a day give-away to battleground voters works…Read more

NECK AND NECK: Trump, Harris neck and neck as Dems lose ground among Latino, Black voters…Read more

ELECTION THREATS TASK FORCE: DOJ deploys district elections officers to handle 'threats and intimidation'…Read more

Donald Trump, left; Kamala Harris, right

A side-by-side of former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris. (AP Images)

Across America

CATCH AND RELEASE: Blue state, ICE battle over releasing illegal immigrants as expert warns politicians put ideology over safety…Read more

'VITRIOLIC HATRED': Elon Musk to upgrade security after Der Spiegel labels him 'Public Enemy No. 2'…Read more

'HURRICANE HELENE FIRSTHAND': Trump plans to tour the devastation left by Hurricane Helene in latest battleground state stop…Read more

'DELAYING THE TRANSPARENCY': Pressure grows on Georgia Secretary of State to release results of non-citizen voter roll audit…Read more

PEACH FIGHT: Georgia casts over 1.4M ballots as critical battleground shatters early voting records…Read more

hand holding Georgia voted sticker

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - MARCH 12: A voter holds up her sticker after casting her ballot for the Primary election on March 12, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. President Biden (D) and Former president Donald Trump (R) are the front runners. (Photo by Megan Varner/ Washington Post)

GOV GRILLED: Dem battleground gov has no answer when pressed for policy difference between Harris, Biden…Read more

DEMOCRACY '24: Early In-person voting begins for Alaska, Arkansas, Connecticut, Idaho, North Dakota, South Carolina, Texas…Read more

