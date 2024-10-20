Expand / Collapse search
Kamala Harris

Harris campaign abandons Biden in final weeks before Election Day: report

Harris has spent weeks attempting to style herself as a change candidate

By Anders Hagstrom Fox News
Published
What in Kamala Harris' record shows she's helped build an economy? Video

What in Kamala Harris' record shows she's helped build an economy?

'The Big Weekend Show' analyzes what parts of Vice President Kamala Harris' talking points resound or fall flat with minority voters.

Vice President Kamala Harris has no plans to campaign in-person with President Biden in the final weeks before Election Day, according to reports.

Harris has attempted to distance herself from Biden's presidency in recent weeks, and White House and campaign officials confirmed her lack of plans to appear with Biden, according to NBC News.

The White House and Harris campaign did not respond to requests for comment from Fox News Digital.

Biden plans to support Harris indirectly by stirring up his longtime supporters to back Harris, NBC reported.

BIDEN SAYS HARRIS HANDLED 'EVERYTHING FROM FOREIGN POLICY TO DOMESTIC POLICY' UNDER HIS ADMINISTRATION

President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris walk together in the White House

Biden and Harris have no plans to appear together prior to Election Day as of Sunday. (SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

Harris has spent weeks styling herself as a change candidate despite being a leader in the current administration.

KAMALA HARRIS AVOIDS QUESTIONS ABOUT BIDEN'S MENTAL DECLINE: 'JOE BIDEN IS NOT ON THE BALLOT'

Harris insists that a Harris presidency would not be "a continuation of the Biden presidency." Fox News' Bret Baier pressed her to explain what differences there would be in an exclusive interview last week.

Kamala Harris on NBC

NBC's Peter Alexander presses Kamala Harris on her disconnect with male voters in the polls. (Screenshot/NBC)

"My presidency will not be a continuation of Joe Biden’s presidency, and, like every new president that comes in to office, I will bring my life experiences, my professional experiences, and fresh and new ideas. I represent a new generation of leadership," Harris told him.

VP KAMALA HARRIS RESPONDS TO WHY MORE AMERICANS TRUST TRUMP ON THE ECONOMY

"I, for example, am someone who has not spent the majority of my career in Washington, D.C. I invite ideas, whether it be from the Republicans who are supporting me, who were just on stage with me minutes ago, and the business sector, and others who can contribute to the decisions that I make," she added.

Biden speaks in Washington

President Biden reportedly plans to remain away from the Harris campaign in the final weeks before Election Day. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Meanwhile, former President Donald Trump has argued that Harris will bring only more of the same economic and immigration policies that have made the Biden administration deeply unpopular.

The former president remains ahead in the polls on the economy and immigration.

