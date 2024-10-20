Vance takes faith approach after Harris mocked pro-life protesters at rally: 'Jesus is King'

An attendee at Sen. JD Vance's Wisconsin rally shouted "Jesus is King!" during his speech on Sunday afternoon, with Vance echoing the attendee and repeating the same phrase - a different approach than Vice President Kamala Harris seemed to take last week.

Vance shared that, while he doesn't talk about his faith often, he returned to his faith as a young man and is a devout Christian. He said he was baptized in 2019.

"I say this as a Christian, as a person who was baptized for the first time just a few years ago. There is something really bizarre with Kamala Harris' anti-Christian rhetoric and anti-Christian approach to public policy," Vance explained.

This comes after Vice President Kamala Harris seemingly told two Christian students at her Wisconsin rally last week that they were "at the wrong rally" when they shouted "Jesus is Lord" and "Christ is King."

As he continued speaking about faith and politics, he was interrupted by an attendee who shouted "Jesus is King."

"That's right. Jesus is King," Vance responds.

Vance then addressed a viral video of Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer wearing a Harris-Walz campaign hat while feeding Doritos to a kneeling podcast host in what some critics said made a mockery of a sacred Christian rite.

"I don't think that we've seen anything like this in modern American politics," Vance said. "Gretchen Whitmer does this really bizarre thing where she acts like she's given somebody communion, but it's a Dorito. And of course, Gretchen Whitmer isn't like a minister of anything except for, you know, a church I don't necessarily want to talk about, but think about how sacrilegious that is and think about how offensive that is to every person."

"Frankly, whether you're a person of Christian faith or not, Donald Trump and I are going to fight for your right to live your values, because that's what the First Amendment protects. And I think whether you're a Christian, a Catholic or any other faith or no faith at all, when you see an American leader, when you see a surrogate of Kamala Harris insulting people of the Christian faith, I think that we should say to every single one of those people, you're fired. We're not giving you any more power," Vance continued.

Whitmer has since apologized for the video and emphasized that the video was not meant to mock people of faith.

Vance continued speaking about the support the Trump administration has for religious people, unlike the Harris campaign, he said.

"There are a lot of Catholics. So I think rightfully feel abandoned by Joe Biden and Kamala Harris's leadership. And they're just looking for somebody to protect their rights and make this country an affordable and decent place to raise a family," Vance said during his rally in Waukesha.

"And that's all I think that's true of a lot of Catholics. It's true of non-Catholics, too. But we cannot have an American government that is persecuting Christians for living their faith. We should be rewarding people and encouraging people to live their faith."

Vance's comments come after two pro-life Wisconsin college students insisted that they were doing "God's work" by attending Harris' rally on their university's campus and shouting pro-life, Christian messages last week.

In video footage of the rally, the student's voices are heard shouting the phrases.

Harris, pausing her speech, turned her attention to them, and said, "You guys are at the wrong rally."

She continued as the crowd roared, "I think you meant to go to the smaller one down the street" – referring to Trump's rally.

Luke Polaske, a University of Wisconsin-La Crosse junior, shared a vivid account of the incident from his perspective, stating that he and fellow UW-La Crosse junior Grant Beth were approximately 20 to 30 yards away from Harris in the small venue. In detailing the encounter, he described his perceived interaction with the vice president.

"There's a lot of controversy that says she wasn't talking to us or [that] we left. We didn't get kicked out. Well, I can speak on Grant and I's behalf," Polaske said.

"On video, Grant's getting pushed and shoved, and there's about five seconds before she tells us to go to a small rally down the street. You can see on the video, she waves. She was actually waving to me. I took this cross off my neck that I wear and, as we were getting asked to leave, I held it up in the air and waved at her and pointed at her, and she looked directly in the eye, kind of gave me an evil smirk."

"I just want to clear that up and confirm that she 100% was talking to us."

