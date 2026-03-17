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Zohran Mamdani

Mamdani references Palestinian 'genocide' during St Patrick's Day event

Former Irish President Mary Robinson also spoke about global conflicts including Gaza, Ukraine and Sudan

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Mamdani references 'genocide' of Palestinians during St. Patrick's Day event Video

Mamdani references 'genocide' of Palestinians during St. Patrick's Day event

NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani delivered remarks from Gracie Mansion on St. Patrick’s Day. (Credit: NYC Mayor's Office)

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New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani referenced the "genocide" of Palestinians during a St. Patrick’s Day event Tuesday at Gracie Mansion.

Mamdani made the remarks at a breakfast honoring Irish New Yorkers, where he praised former Irish President Mary Robinson for her record on human rights and her support for Palestinians. 

"I say this as over the past few years, as we’ve witnessed a genocide unfold before our eyes, there has been deafening silence from so many," Mamdani said. "For those who have long cared about universal human rights and the extension of them to Palestinians, silence, however, is nothing new – for Palestinians are so often left to weep alone. Yet former President Robinson has never been silent."

Mamdani tied Irish history to broader themes of solidarity, calling it "no coincidence" and asking, "Who can better understand those who weep than those who have been made to weep for so long?"

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New York City officials and Cardinal Timothy Dolan take part in the St. Patrick’s Day Parade procession.

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch and Cardinal Timothy Dolan participate in the annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade in New York on March 17, 2026. (Timothy A. Clary/AFP via Getty Images)

"The story of the Irish, both in Ireland and in New York City, is at one time a story of oppression, of subjugation, and of discrimination," the mayor told attendees.

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Marchers carry Irish and American flags along Fifth Avenue during a St. Patrick’s Day parade in New York City.

Irish and U.S. flags are carried during the 264th annual St. Patrick’s Day parade on Fifth Avenue in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., on March 17, 2025. (Mike Segar/Reuters)

Robinson spoke after Mamdani, describing St. Patrick’s Day as a celebration of Irish culture, music and laughter.

She acknowledged the ongoing suffering in conflict zones around the world, including Iran, Lebanon, Gaza, Ukraine, Sudan and the Democratic Republic of Congo, saying the holiday is also a time to recognize those "living under the shadow of war and suffering."

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Mary Robinson speaks at a United Nations press conference alongside members of The Elders in New York City.

Mary Robinson, former President of Ireland and former UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, participates in a press conference with members of The Elders at the United Nations in New York City on July 28, 2025. (Selcuk Acar/Anadolu via Getty Images)

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"For many Irish people, these realities resonate deeply, as the mayor has said. Our own history holds memories of famine, exile and conflict," Robinson added. "Perhaps because of that many recognize echoes of Ireland’s past and the suffering of others today and the pain of displacement and the enduring human longing for dignity, justice and self-determination."

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